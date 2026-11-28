Former UK tech chief David Knott confirms suspected cyber attack on Department for Work and Pensions, highlighting critical legacy infrastructure risks.

The Department for Work and Pensions suffered a significant cyber incident that forced the UK Government to suspend key digital services, leaving millions of citizens unable to access online benefits and pensions accounts.

Initial disruption to these services was reported on Thursday evening, with claimants finding themselves locked out of their accounts and unable to submit new benefit applications. The Department for Work and Pensions stated that it took down its services as a precautionary measure while urgent technical teams worked through the night to restore functionality and address the security breach.

Fear of Targeted Cyber Attack on DWP

Also read DWP Cyber Incident Locks Pensioners Out Of Accounts As Universal Credit Portal Crashes

David Knott, the former Government Chief Technology Officer who led government technology until December 2025, expressed his strong suspicion that the disruption was indeed a malicious cyber attack. Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Mr. Knott noted that the precise language used by government officials and the evidence-based nature of their reporting suggested a targeted intrusion rather than a technical glitch. He highlighted that the use of the word cyber typically implies an attack and that taking down citizen-facing services implies a threat mounted through the front door of the digital infrastructure. While Downing Street has not ruled out an attempted hack, officials stated there is currently no evidence that personal data has been compromised or that malicious actors targeted other government services.

Reliance on Legacy Systems Creates Risk

Matthew Gould, the former Director of Cyber Security at the Cabinet Office who also led digital transformation for the NHS, warned that all government digital systems remain at significant risk of hacking due to a heavy reliance on very old infrastructure. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr. Gould described the government as being bound into legacy systems and having accumulated enormous tech debt by making quick and cheap fixes to outdated platforms. He argued that the government needs an awful lot of investment in existing infrastructure rather than shiny new announcements or new capabilities, emphasizing that moving platforms to more stable bases is essential for resilience. This investment is crucial for a digital estate as large as the government's, even though it may not generate great headlines compared to new initiatives.

Restoration Efforts and Public Impact

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Cyber expert Bill Thompson reported that internal users at the Department for Work and Pensions were initially cut off from their own system but that access had now been restored as part of the containment strategy. He explained that the intrusion was likely detected early enough to prevent major damage, with investigations urgently focusing on determining what actually happened and whether any data was taken or encrypted. Mr. Thompson noted that closing the systems was an extreme but sensible measure in a major incident where the scope of the intrusion was unclear. He anticipated that services would not all come back online at once because they are separated in various ways based on their security postures and protections. The team is working to bring back systems they are confident about as quickly as possible, separating them based on their security protocols.

Payment Delays and Future Security Implications

Although the Department for Work and Pensions assured claimants that regular benefit and pension payments would still be paid, some recipients reported experiencing delays in receiving their funds. There were also heightened concerns that payments would be delayed because the normal process of filling out an online journal to prove current beneficiaries were looking for jobs could not be completed during the outage. Mr. Thompson described the event as a wake-up call for officials who might think they can get away with servicing their tech debt without addressing the underlying risks. He emphasized the need for basic work at the back end of computer systems to prevent future incidents of this severity from impacting essential public services and citizen trust in digital government operations.