UK Disability Benefit Claims Surge: Nearly 200,000 High-Income Households Now on PIP as Costs Soar

A sharp rise in Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claimants, including a near-doubling of middle-class recipients, has pushed disability benefit costs toward £60 billion, sparking debate over welfare sustainability and reform.

The number of middle-class families in Britain receiving disability benefits has nearly doubled over the past four years. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) estimates suggest that almost 200,000 households with annual incomes exceeding £100,000 are now receiving Personal Independence Payment ( PIP ), a benefit designed to support people with long-term physical or mental health conditions and is not means-tested.

The figures are likely to intensify scrutiny of welfare spending and the scale of reform needed to curb the growing benefits bill. The number of people claiming PIP has reached a record 3.9 million. The benefit currently costs taxpayers around £26 billion a year, with spending projected to rise to £41 billion by the end of the decade. Critics have accused Labour of backing away from welfare reform despite the escalating cost.

Last year, Labour rebels forced Sir Keir Starmer to abandon plans to take a tougher approach to controlling the PIP bill. Concerns have also grown over the sharp increase in claims linked to mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and ADHD. Psychiatric disorders now account for 39 per cent of all PIP claims, making them by far the largest category.

The TaxPayers' Alliance highlighted the figures in its submission to the Timms Review, the government-commissioned assessment of the disability benefit system. According to estimates from the DWP's annual Family Resources Survey, around 197,000 households with a gross annual income of more than £104,000 received PIP in 2024-25. That compares with approximately 98,000 households in 2021-22, the earliest year for which comparable data is available following changes to the survey's methodology.

Spending on disability benefits is forecast to rise from £39.1 billion in 2023/24 to £58.1 billion in 2028/29, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. This total would represent around 4 per cent of total public spending, and 2 per cent of GDP. Government figures show the number of claimants has almost doubled in seven years, rising from 2.05 million in January 2019 to 3.93 million in January 2026. PIP recipients received an average of £6,900 each in 2023-24.

Ministers have argued that the surge in mental health-related claims has contributed to a growing backlog in the assessment system, prompting concerns about the long-term sustainability of welfare spending. Shimeon Lee, a spokesman for the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: 'Taxpayers will be concerned that ministers appear to be reducing checks and extending awards for longer periods. With the welfare bill already ballooning, fewer reviews risk making it harder to ensure support reflects claimants' current circumstances.

' From this month, new PIP recipients aged 25 and over will generally receive awards lasting four years before a review, up from nine months previously. Following a second assessment, some claimants may not face another review for six years. Younger people account for an increasing share of claimants. Those aged 16 to 29 made up 16.6 per cent of PIP recipients in January, compared with 14.6 per cent in 2019.

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a payment to help with extra living costs if you have both a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability; and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition. There are two parts to PIP: a daily living part, if you need help with everyday tasks; and a mobility part, if you need help with getting around.

Claimants might get the daily living part if they need help with preparing food, eating, managing medicines, washing, using the toilet, dressing, reading, managing money, socialising, or communicating. They might get the mobility part if they need help with planning routes, moving around, or leaving home. The Department for Work and Pensions assesses how difficult claimants find daily living and mobility tasks, looking at safety, time taken, and whether help is needed.

More than 3.9 million claimants receive a PIP payment of between £121.20 and £778.40 every four weeks. Chancellor Rachel Reeves introduced welfare reforms that extended award review periods to reduce reassessment stress, while adjusting the strict PIP eligibility threshold following parliamentary concessions





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