The UK dessert industry is worth £500m annually as chains like Kaspa's and Creams rise. Qasim Ali Rehman explains how late-night sweet shops are replacing pubs for young people seeking sober social spaces.

The UK dessert industry has experienced explosive growth, now generating an estimated £500 million in annual revenue. This economic boom is driven by the proliferation of over 700 specialist dessert parlours that have emerged across the country within the last decade. Brands such as Kaspa's, Creams, Heavenly Desserts, and EL&N are dominating high streets, offering a modern alternative to traditional British pudding houses. These establishments serve high-calorie, viral-friendly treats like banana crunch sweet sushi crepes and Cinnabun crumble cookie dough, attracting diverse demographics seeking late-night social venues.

Market Leaders and Menu Innovation

Kaspa's, an American-themed franchise founded in 2012 by Qasim Ali Rehman, currently operates 104 stores nationwide and generates £100 million in yearly turnover. Rehman, who launched the business while still a university student, identified a market gap for a venue that merged various sweet treats into one cohesive experience. The chain promotes itself as a place to make sweet dreams come true, with premium items like crepes containing 1,300 calories. Alongside Kaspa's, Creams operates 98 stores and serves more than eight million ice cream scoops annually. Heavenly Desserts maintains 62 locations ranging from Aberdeen to Southampton, while the premium brand EL&N occupies affluent areas such as Knightsbridge, Belgravia, and Park Lane in London.

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Driving Factors Behind the Sober Social Trend

The surge in popularity for these dessert parlours is significantly linked to the social habits of the UK's growing Muslim population, which numbers approximately four million people. This demographic, largely concentrated in London, the West Midlands, and the North West, has a median age of just 29 years, compared to the national median of 44. For many young Muslims, these venues provide a crucial space to socialize in the evenings without alcohol, which is prohibited in their faith. Annam Sheraz, a 23-year-old employee at Heavenly Desserts' Tooting branch, notes that these stores offer a safe environment for South Asian youth whose parents are more comfortable with them visiting dessert shops than pubs late at night.

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Expanding Appeal Beyond Religious Boundaries

While religious observance is a primary driver, the appeal of dessert parlours extends far beyond the Muslim community. Qasim Ali Rehman emphasizes that Kaspa's attracts customers of all ages and backgrounds, including white British men in their 20s and 30s who visit for milkshakes after playing five-a-side football. This broader trend is supported by NHS survey data indicating that 24 percent of adults in the UK abstained from alcohol in the previous 12 months. Young adults, particularly those aged 25 to 34, are increasingly opting out of traditional pub culture, seeking warmer, less rowdy environments for conversation. The modern dessert menu, featuring waffles, cookies, and ice creams, has largely replaced traditional British desserts like apple crumble and sticky toffee pudding in these social settings.

Economic Impact and Future Outlook

The shift in consumer behavior has created a robust economic sector with significant implications for UK retail and hospitality. The £500 million valuation of the dessert parlour industry reflects a fundamental change in how young people spend their leisure time and disposable income. Viral food trends, such as the recent craze for Dubai chocolate with its thick pistachio filling, further fuel this market by creating shareable, Instagram-worthy experiences. As chains continue to expand, with EL&N operating globally in countries like India, Lebanon, and South Africa, the UK market remains a key growth area. The industry's success highlights a sustained demand for sober, family-friendly social hubs that cater to the modern consumer's desire for quality dessert experiences without the drawbacks of alcohol consumption.