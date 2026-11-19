Sarah Burghard reveals how moving from Bristol to Lombok slashed her living costs by £900 monthly. Read about the £10,800 annual savings and lifestyle upgrade.

Interior design studio manager Sarah Burghard has permanently relocated from Bristol to the Indonesia n island of Lombok, drastically reducing her monthly living expenses. The 58-year-old designer moved to the Southeast Asian archipelago in October 2024, escaping the high cost of living in the United Kingdom. Her decision was driven by a desire for financial stability and a significant improvement in her quality of life. By downsizing her housing and daily expenditures, she has unlocked substantial annual savings.

Monthly Savings Breakdown and Expense Differences

Sarah Burghard currently pays only £200 per month for rent in her new home on Lombok. In contrast, her previous residence in Bristol required £800 monthly for mortgage payments and an additional £500 for utility bills. Her current arrangement includes £200 for monthly bills, which excludes heating and council tax. This structure results in a monthly saving of £900. Over the course of a year, these reductions accumulate to a total saving of £10,800 in living costs alone.

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Leisure activities in Indonesia offer comparable value to the UK budget. A meal and a drink on a tropical beach costs just £8 per person. Burghard notes that basic daily necessities cost pennies rather than pounds. This pricing structure allows her to enjoy a lifestyle that was previously financially out of reach. The elimination of winter heating requirements further reduces her monthly outlay.

Access to Affordable Luxury and Wellness Services

Wellness services have become significantly more affordable for the interior designer since her relocation. She now pays £10 for a weekly 90-minute massage in Indonesia. In Bristol, a similar treatment cost £90 for just one hour. This price difference allows her to prioritize self-care without the financial hesitation she experienced in the UK. She describes the new cost of care as accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy.

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Beauty appointments have also seen drastic price reductions. A haircut and color treatment costs £30 on Lombok. In the United Kingdom, the same service required £120. Burghard states that she can now afford these regular treatments that were considered luxuries back home. This shift allows her to maintain her professional appearance and personal well-being without checking every pound. She observes that many friends in the UK struggle with similar exorbitant living costs.

Professional Value and Cultural Respect for Elders

Her UK training provides a distinct professional advantage in the Indonesian market. Burghard feels her skills and experience are highly valued in her new environment. As a woman in her fifties, she notes that she is in demand rather than being overlooked. This contrasts with the UK, where she feels older individuals often fade into the background. She attributes this to a cultural respect for elders in Indonesian society.

Community integration has been positive for the Bristol-born designer. She feels welcomed by local residents and other designers in the area. Lombok is described as a booming region with excited locals building new projects. This vibrant atmosphere has provided her with a strong sense of belonging. She believes her professional pedigree gives her a unique edge in a competitive market.

Personal History and Future Plans in Southeast Asia

Her connection to Indonesia began twenty years ago when she worked in Jakarta for three years. She returned to the UK in 2007 following personal family obligations. The passing of her mother in old age eventually prompted her to reconsider her location permanently. She bought a one-way ticket to Lombok in October 2024 to test the waters. The positive experience led to her immediate decision to stay.

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Her mental health has improved significantly since the move. Burghard sought rest and relaxation to plan her next life stage. She now lives and works in a vibrant community near Bali. With two years of residence under her belt, she has no plans to return to the UK. She considers the move a brilliant way to start a new chapter. The financial freedom allows her to work for passion rather than survival. This lifestyle shift has transformed her daily existence and future outlook.