UK Defence Secretary Resigns Over Funding Cuts, Exposing Government Priorities

John Healey resigns as Defence Secretary, citing inadequate funding for defence. The resignation highlights a broader debate about government spending on welfare and green policies versus military needs.

John Healey has spectacularly resigned as Secretary of State for Defence, becoming one of Labour's few good guys who was sensible, hostile to the Marxist hard-Left and robust on defence.

He resigned because he refused to defend the indefensible: his party's shameful, continued run-down of the Armed Forces and, in particular, Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves' refusal to fund the critical Defence Investment Plan with anything like the sums needed. As Healey aptly put it, the Government's approach 'falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time'.

With Al Carns resigning hours later as Armed Forces minister, stating it was 'clear the change I had pushed for is not going to come', the debate on this issue has been blown wide open. It essentially highlights that the incompetent Reeves and green zealot Ed Miliband are effectively in charge of the British State. Starmer, now clinging on as Prime Minister by his fingertips, enjoys parroting the phrase 'country before party'.

But in reality, we have scarcely seen a more obvious and odious case of a man putting party and himself before country. The Defence Investment Plan needed £28 billion merely to fulfil current commitments. Yet the Ministry of Defence is likely to receive a mere £18 billion, perhaps as little as £15 billion. This is not investment, it is cuts.

The reason for this is obvious: the Government's insatiable addiction to welfare spending. Labour has put Benefits Street before the defence of the realm. The burgeoning welfare bill, in particular, should surprise no one. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, a man with the aura of a depressed undertaker, told Labour's disgraced uber-grandee Lord Mandelson not long ago: 'Every meeting I have is, who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others?

' That question, which should haunt this Government to its ignominious end, shows the true attitude of these socialist ne'er-do-wells. For the first time in British history, the breathtaking annual expenditure on pensions and benefits, at £333.7 billion, is now larger than Britain's entire income-tax take, at £329 billion.

One can argue the merits of the pensions triple lock, but what is undoubtedly indefensible is paying billions to foreign migrants, or to healthy Britons who choose to live on benefits rather than work. Our nation once saw idleness as a form of moral and economic squalor. It still is, but instead of taming it, our leaders are turbo-charging it. Yet it is not just welfare.

The government commits tens of billions, here and abroad, to Net Zero, the eccentric obsession of a few quasi-religious green obsessives, led by Ed Miliband. He is refusing to find savings in his own generously funded department to support defence. Foreign aid remains another unmitigated disaster. Just last week, a jaw-dropping leaked report revealed how £28 billion of foreign aid and Covid loans was illegally appropriated, including to foreign terror groups.

That figure is coincidentally the same amount that the Defence Investment Plan would have needed. The report, commissioned and produced by the Cabinet Office in 2023, was buried by the last Tory government. The subsequent election was lost, but was anyone in the Civil Service sacked for this mass funding of enemies? Probably not.

Thanks to this Government and its profligate predecessors, merely servicing existing debt now costs Britain around £110 billion per year, roughly the same as education and defence combined. Scottish economist Adam Smith once said: 'There is a great deal of ruin in a nation.

' We seem intent on proving it. Some compare our increasingly unstable era with the 1930s, the gathering storm in Churchill's phrase. In fact, our predicament is worse. Large-scale rearmament in Britain started in 1935 and the budget leapt from 2.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent by 1938, during a period where producing armaments was easier and quicker, and when we still boasted a mighty industrial base.

The Hawker Hurricane fighter took 6,000 man-hours to build, a few weeks at most. By contrast, a Eurofighter takes two years. Let us hope our enemies are happy to wait for us to re-arm. Well-informed people in the Baltics and Finland believe that Vladimir Putin, to distract from his failure in Ukraine, may turn his attention to their countries next





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