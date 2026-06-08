UK Debt Surge Ranks Second Fastest Globally Over 25 Years, Fueling Fiscal Alarm

An analysis of IMF data reveals that Britain's net debt as a share of GDP has tripled since 2001, growing faster than any country except Botswana. Rising borrowing and record interest costs intensify scrutiny on government fiscal plans.

Over the past 25 years, Britain's net debt as a percentage of GDP has increased more rapidly than any other nation except Botswana , surging from 30.4% in 2001 to a projected 95.5% in 2026, according to International Monetary Fund data.

This 65 percentage point rise places the UK nearly at the top of global rankings for debt growth among countries with complete IMF records. The only nation with a larger increase was Botswana, which saw an extraordinary 167.1 percentage point jump, though its starting point was a rare budget surplus of -121.9% of GDP in 2001, a result of unique diamond-driven fiscal policies.

The UK's mounting debt burden has reignited concerns about the health of public finances, particularly amid recent borrowing figures that remain stubbornly high despite post-pandemic recovery. In April alone, government borrowing was £4.9 billion higher than the previous year, marking the second-highest April total on record, surpassed only during the Covid crisis. At the same time, interest payments on existing debt hit a record £10.3 billion for April, a £900 million year-on-year increase driven by inflation-linked gilt costs.

These trends highlight the compounding challenge of servicing debt even as the stock grows. The dramatic shift in Botswana's fiscal position is tied to the collapse in the natural diamond market, which has been eroded by the rise of lab-grown alternatives. As the world's largest diamond producer by value, Botswana's revenue dependency has left its economy vulnerable to this structural change.

Other major economies have also seen significant debt expansion, with the United States recording a 64 percentage point rise (34.4% to 98.5%), Japan a 60.8 point increase, France 59.6 points, and several others-including Bolivia, Namibia, Finland, Fiji, and South Africa-experiencing rises above 39 percentage points. Political reactions have been sharp.

Mel Stride, a senior Conservative MP and shadow chancellor, accused the current Labour government of neglecting the debt crisis, arguing that ordinary families will ultimately bear the cost through higher taxes and interest burdens. He called for urgent measures to balance the books and reverse the upward trajectory, noting that official projections show debt rising every year of the current parliamentary term.

Robert Jenrick of Reform UK went further, claiming that successive Conservative and Labour administrations have driven Britain to the brink of bankruptcy through uncontrolled spending and a failure to stimulate growth. He proposed cutting expenditures on welfare, net zero policies, and immigration to restore fiscal discipline.

Paul Johnson, former director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, criticized the government's approach, suggesting that politicians of all parties avoid honest conversations with the public about the need for tax increases and spending restraint. The Treasury responded by emphasizing that the UK is expected to reduce borrowing more sharply than any other G7 member between 2025 and 2030, and that 2025 will be the first year since 2004 that UK borrowing falls below the G7 average.

A spokesperson highlighted去年's reduction in government borrowing by over £20 billion as evidence of a sound economic strategy that has strengthened the UK's resilience to shocks. However, these future projections contrast with current realities of rising debt service costs and persistent deficits, underscoring a politically and economically fraught landscape as policymakers grapple with balancing growth, inflation, and fiscal sustainability





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UK Debt IMF Public Finances Government Borrowing Interest Costs Botswana Debt To GDP Fiscal Policy G7 Rachel Reeves

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