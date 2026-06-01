UK Cyclists Could Face 12mph Speed Limits After Surge in Accidents

The UK is considering introducing strict new 12mph speed limits for cyclists after a surge in cycling casualties. The proposal comes after a surge in cycling casualties, with a 10 per cent rise in a year, the largest change of all road user groups.

Cyclists in the UK could face strict new 12mph speed limits after a surge in accidents involving bicycles. The proposal comes after a surge in cycling casualties, with a 10 per cent rise in a year, the largest change of all road user groups.

The UK could be set to follow the lead of the Dutch and bring in a speed limit for bikes. The Dutch introduced a new speed limit of 12mph for cyclists, but are not currently fining rule-breakers. Officials hope the policy will work by inspiring behavioural change, rather than punishing the offenders. It was brought in as a response to the growing number of e-bikes which race around European cities.

Around 81,000 incidents of cyclists in hospital were recorded in the Netherlands last year, a nine per cent rise from the previous year. Meanwhile in the UK, police figures showed the number of cycling casualties was growing even faster, with a 10 per cent rise in a year. This was the largest change of all road user groups.

Mr Jenkins, the widower of Patricia Jenkins who was killed crossing the road last year in Tameside, Manchester, is among those calling for the UK to follow the lead of the Dutch and bring in a speed limit for bikes. His wife was returning from Cheetham Park with her husband, unaware that up to 1,200 cyclists would be riding past their home during the Tour de Manc.

At her inquest, Mr Jenkins was frustrated that no data could be collected to prove whether Mr Andrew had been speeding. Police also told the inquest that speed limits did not apply to cyclists. He told The Telegraph: 'It's unbelievable that cyclists can still not be prosecuted for speeding in this country.

'Bikes can go at a substantial pace, and I know they can exceed the speed limit where the accident happened. ' The retired computer engineer also criticised the lack of usable evidence from the rider's electronic devices. 'The cyclist had a bike computer, a Garmin watch, cycling apps on his mobile phone and a camera,' he said. 'But the police could still not establish his speed to a provable level.

' Assistant coroner Anna Morris told Manchester South Coroner's Court she accepted evidence that the rider had been travelling at 'at least 27mph' before the collision. But she did note that there was 'no evidence' he had exceeded the road's 30mph limit. Currently, cyclists involved in the most serious incidents can face fines of up to £2,500 for dangerous cycling.

Under the newly proposed Crime and Policing Act 2026, a cyclist who causes death or serious injury to another person could receive a maximum penalty of life in prison. The family of grandmother Gloria Stephenson have also called for tougher laws after her teenage e-bike killer was given six years and nine months in prison, which her family branded an 'insult'. Billy Stokoe, 18, knocked down the grandmother at a zebra crossing in Sunderland last year.

Stokoe knocked down Ms Stephenson at a zebra crossing last year while illegally driving an e-bike he bought on Facebook marketplace Dashcam footage showed Stokoe falling from an e-bike after colliding with Ms Stephenson while she walked her daughter's dog. After retrieving the vehicle, he then sped off - leaving the grandmother-of-13 lying motionless on the ground.

The bike - which Stokoe purchased on Facebook marketplace - was in poor condition, not road legal and prohibited from being driven on public highways. The teenager was also using a mobile phone while driving, and high on cannabis at the time of the collision, which occurred on May 16.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Stokoe pled guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to six years and nine months at a youth detention - avoiding the maximum term of 18 years. He was also disqualified from driving for eight years. The Department for Transport said it was working to stamp out unsafe online sales of illegal e-bikes, batteries and conversion kits.

It said it was working to cut deaths and serious injuries on roads by 65 per cent by 2035, but had no plans to introduce a speed limit for cyclists. Andrew Gilligan, a former No 10 transport adviser, told The Times: 'The main problem is actually with speeding e-bikes, and that can be tackled much more easily by enforcing the existing law and cracking down on the sale of illegal e-bikes, and on their modification, and human on-the-ground enforcement at known hotspots.





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