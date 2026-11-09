UK Cuts Electric Vehicle Targets Ahead of COP Summit as Andy Burnham Travels Abroad

Government poised to lower EV sales mandates while Andy Burnham attends global climate summit. Industry groups demand urgent relief from strict 80 percent 2030 targets amid investment concerns.

The United Kingdom government is preparing to significantly dilute strict electric vehicle sales targets just as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham departs for a major international climate conference. Ministers are expected to announce a reduction in the requirement that 80 percent of new cars sold by 2030 must be zero-emission models. This potential policy shift comes despite Mr. Burnham's scheduled attendance at the COP summit in Turkey this week, where the UK aims to demonstrate continued leadership on global environmental issues.

Policy Shift Details and ZEV Mandate

The Zero Emission Vehicles mandate, originally introduced by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was designed to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles completely by 2030. Under the current framework, the percentage of new car sales that must be electric increases annually to meet this goal. The mandate set the threshold at 28 percent for 2025, increased it to 33 percent for the current year, and projected a steep rise to 80 percent by 2030. Hybrids were also slated to be phased out by 2035. However, the government now appears ready to water down these specific rules to provide what industry leaders are calling necessary economic relief.

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Stakeholder Positions and Industry Warnings

Major industry groups have strongly warned that the existing restrictions are too tough and have demanded urgent relief from the regulatory pressure. Automakers have raised alarms that the current targets could lead to significant investment pullouts from the UK market. Companies complain that they are forced to offer huge financial incentives to lure consumers into purchasing more expensive electric vehicles, a strategy that is becoming increasingly unsustainable. This sentiment mirrors the European Union's recent decision to scrap a similar plan to ban new petrol and diesel car sales by 2035, a move heavily influenced by pressure from large motor industries such as Germany.

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Cabinet Dynamics and Leadership Roles

Louise Haigh, the de facto deputy to Andy Burnham, is due to chair a Cabinet committee this week specifically to address these escalating tensions. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has recused himself from the final decision due to a conflict of interest stemming from his wife's previous professional work with electric vehicle manufacturers. While Mr. Burnham seeks to balance domestic caution on Net Zero policies with the UK's international reputation, the exact timing of the announcement remains unclear. It is not yet confirmed whether the government will reveal the scaled-back targets before Mr. Burnham travels to Turkey for the climate talks.

Global Impact and Future Implications

This potential reversal highlights the UK government's struggle to maintain its status as a green energy leader while addressing domestic economic concerns. The decision will have immediate implications for car buyers, manufacturers, and the broader automotive supply chain. If the targets are lowered, it could delay the transition away from fossil fuels but might secure continued industrial investment. The upcoming committee meeting chaired by Louise Haigh will be critical in determining the final trajectory of the UK's transport climate strategy.