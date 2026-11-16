House of Lords Warn UK Is Dangerously Unprepared as Committee Demands Household Crisis Guides

A House of Lords report warns the UK is seriously underprepared for cyberattacks and extreme weather, urging household crisis guides and military recruitment of NEETs.

The National Resilience Committee, an influential House of Lords body, has issued a stark warning that the United Kingdom is currently seriously underprepared for emerging national security threats and natural disasters. A new report published by the committee highlights critical gaps in the nation's ability to withstand cyberattacks, extreme weather events, and disruptions to global supply chains. The peers argue that the current state of emergency readiness leaves the country dangerously exposed to a wide array of modern risks.

The committee detailed that limited stockpiles of essential food items and pharmaceutical supplies are leaving the UK dangerously exposed to any disruption in global logistics. Baroness Jean Coussins, the crossbench peer and chair of the committee, emphasized that the lack of domestic manufacturing capabilities for antibiotics has made the nation highly dependent on imports from China. While the Department of Health mandates an eight-week buffer stock requirement for certain medicines, the report argues that ministers must evaluate whether this coverage is sufficient for prolonged periods of national disruption.

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In a significant shift toward greater public transparency, the peers demanded that the Government distribute crisis guide booklets to every household across the nation. These guides would be modeled on successful equivalents found in Denmark and Sweden, providing clear instructions on how citizens should react during emergencies. The committee urged ministers to stop being squeamish about discussing risks and instead level with the public bluntly about the potential dangers, asserting that evidence shows candid information would reassure rather than alarm the population.

To strengthen national defense capabilities, the report urged an immediate expansion of the Armed Forces Gap Year scheme. The committee called for a vigorous public information campaign targeting the nearly one million young people in the UK who are currently not in education, employment, or training. By engaging these so-called NEETs, the Government could simultaneously address youth disengagement and bolster the ranks of the military. This recommendation is part of a broader strategy to create a more resilient society capable of supporting home defense operations during times of crisis.

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The committee also advised the Government to abandon plans to switch off digital terrestrial television services, such as Freeview, citing the vital role of broadcast media in public communication during emergencies. Baroness Coussins illustrated the cascading nature of modern threats, noting that a cyber-attack can rapidly morph into a power cut, followed by transport shutdowns and empty food shelves. The report further warned of grey zone hostility from nations including Russia, China, and Iran, which could involve proxy violence, sabotage of undersea cables, and coordinated cyber operations designed to destabilize the UK.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson acknowledged the findings, stating that the Government will carefully review the report and that it highlights the need for action across all levels of society. The Government pointed to its recent Be Ready campaign and an upcoming national exercise as evidence of its commitment to improving resilience. With over £1 billion already invested in pandemic security, officials emphasized that their work extends beyond what successive governments have achieved, including recent diplomatic engagements with allies aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Oslo.