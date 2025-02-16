UK Cracks Down on Online Speech Under Controversial Safety Act

Hundreds charged with 'fake news' offences under new act. Law empowers UK to fine and ban platforms, sparking concerns about free speech.

A recent report has revealed a concerning trend in the United Kingdom, where hundreds of individuals have been charged under the controversial 2023 Online Safety Act . This legislation, passed by the previous Conservative government, criminalizes a range of online activities, including the dissemination of what is deemed “fake news.” According to a Freedom of Information request, 292 people have been charged with “speech crimes” under the Online Safety Act .

Of those charged, 23 individuals face accusations of ‘illegal false communications’, often referred to as “fake news” offences. This specific clause, introduced to combat the spread of disinformation, carries a maximum penalty of 51 weeks in prison. The report highlights several cases where individuals were charged under the “fake news” provisions following the tragic mass stabbing attack at a children’s Taylor Swift dance party in Southport. Spreading claims online that the attacker was a Muslim migrant led to charges against several individuals. The perpetrator, Axel Rudakubana, was later revealed to be a UK-born individual with migrant parents from Rwanda who possessed Islamist jihadi material. Since the implementation of the Online Safety Act in 2023, at least 67 people have been convicted under speech codes. The first conviction stemmed from the aftermath of the anti-mass migration riots and protests that followed the Southport stabbings. At the time, the Labour Party government faced criticism for prioritizing online speech restrictions over addressing overcrowding in the prison system.Lord Young of Acton, a Conservative peer and founder of the Free Speech Union, expressed deep concern over the number of people charged under this offense. He argued that criminalizing “disinformation” grants the state excessive power to determine truth and falsehood. The Online Safety Act's broader implications extend beyond criminalizing “fake news.” It also encompasses penalties for “threatening communications”, “revenge porn”, and “cyberflashing.” Notably, the legislation empowers the broadcasting regulator Ofcom to impose fines of up to ten percent of a large online platform’s global revenue if it fails to effectively moderate content according to the British government’s standards. This empowers the UK to launch criminal charges against senior platform executives and potentially ban platforms from operating within the country. The law has reportedly become a point of contention in trade negotiations between the UK and the United States, with concerns that it could be used to target major American social media companies like X, formerly known as Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, a key ally of former President Donald Trump. While there have been suggestions that Downing Street might be open to revising some online speech restrictions, Britain’s Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has emphatically stated that the Online Safety Act is “not up for negotiation.” A government spokesperson emphasized their commitment to preventing the internet from becoming a haven for individuals seeking to incite division and harm within communities. They stressed that the Online Safety Act aims to ensure social media platforms actively remove illegal content and prevent the spread of harmful disinformation. The spokesperson reaffirmed their stance against allowing online activity to fuel real-world harm and pledged continued efforts to protect the public from such threats





