UK couple forced to demolish 'illegally built' home after converting it into a three-bedroom property

A couple in the UK were ordered to demolish their 'illegally built' home after converting it into a three-bedroom property. The property, valued at a million pounds, was supposed to be a stallion semen laboratory but was instead turned into a well-appointed home. When the South Cambridgeshire District Council found it to be built as a house from the start, the couple appealed to a planning inspector, who backed the decision.

A three-bedroom home that was supposed to be a stallion semen laboratory was dismantled after a council ordered it to be torn down. The property, valued at a million pounds , was built by Jeremy Zielinski and his wife Elaine, who had been given permission for a commercial building but converted the interior into a well-appointed home .

When the South Cambridgeshire District Council found it to be built as a house from the start, the couple appealed to a planning inspector, who backed the decision. Instead of using a wrecking ball, they made a deal with a contractor to dismantle the house bit by bit. The salvageable parts of the house have been taken away, leaving just the scaffolding and the skeleton of the original structure.

The couple remains bitter about the ruling, which they believe cost them £1 million 'overnight' and forced them to relocate to Thailand





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UK House Dismantled Planning Couple Million Pounds Stallion Semen Laboratory Well-Appointed Home South Cambridgeshire District Council Planning Inspector Relocate To Thailand

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