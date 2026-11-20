Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat convicted for sexual crimes against a 14-year-old autistic girl on a UK train. The pair face deportation following their sentencing on December 18.

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat have been found guilty of sexual crimes against a 14-year-old autistic girl on a train in the United Kingdom. The conviction marks the conclusion of a two-week trial at Inner London Crown Court, where a jury unanimously agreed on the charges brought against the two men from Afghanistan.

Convictions Detail Train Assault Timeline

Rahimi, aged 25, was convicted of rape, sexual assault, and three counts of sexual activity with a child. Mirebadurahman Sadat, aged 29, was found guilty of assault by penetration, sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. The crimes occurred on a Southeastern train service traveling from rural Kent toward London on February 5 of this year.

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CCTV footage played during the trial showed the two men taking turns abusing the victim in the train toilets. Rahimi entered the carriage first, forcing himself upon the girl and raping her in the toilet before walking away to allow Sadat to take his turn. The victim, a runaway teenager, told police that passengers around them were mostly looking at their phones and did not intervene.

Migration Status Complicates Deportation

The perpetrators arrived in the UK illegally on small boats in 2023. Rahimi claimed asylum, while Sadat was granted leave to remain, a legal status permitting him to stay in Britain. Despite these statuses, British officials have stated their intention to deport both men to Afghanistan, a process complicated by the UK government's non-recognition of the Taliban regime.

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A Home Office spokesperson confirmed that deportation action will be pursued once sentencing occurs. The spokesperson emphasized the government's commitment to removing foreign criminals, noting that over 11,700 such individuals have been removed since the last election. This figure represents a 41% increase compared to the previous two-year period.

Victim Courage Recognized by Police

BTP Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood highlighted the exceptional courage shown by the victim in reporting the attack to officers at Peterborough station. The girl approached police when the train arrived in Peterborough, leading to an urgent investigation by British Transport Police detectives. They used her account and CCTV footage to identify and arrest the men in west London on February 10.

During her police interview, the victim described feeling unable to stop the abusers. She stated that Rahimi laughed when he learned she was 14 years old. He had previously attempted to lure her away at Sturry station near Canterbury, but she resisted his advances. The court heard that both men ignored her repeated refusals throughout the ordeal.

Sentencing Scheduled for Mid-December

Rahimi and Sadat will be sentenced on December 18 at Inner London Crown Court. Detective Constable Littlewood noted that the men deliberately targeted a vulnerable child traveling alone. They conspired together to commit the heinous attacks despite knowing her age and hearing her say no to their actions.

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The investigation successfully tracked the men after they separated at different London stations. Rahimi disembarked at St Pancras, while Sadat got off at Finsbury Park. The victim then transferred to a train to Peterborough, where she finally sought help from station staff. Her decision to report the crime allowed authorities to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.