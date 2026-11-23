Deputy PM Louise Haigh signals potential tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to align with EU 'Made in Europe' rules, aiming to protect UK industries and secure market access.

Deputy Prime Minister Louise Haigh has signaled that the United Kingdom may impose tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China. This potential policy shift aims to align British regulations with the European Union's new 'Made in Europe' standards. The move seeks to secure UK access to lucrative European public contracts and subsidies for domestic manufacturers.

Tariff Strategy and Market Access

Britain currently stands as one of the few major economies without strict duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles. In contrast, the United States has effectively closed its market to these imports, while the EU applies tariffs reaching 45 percent. Haigh stated that the UK shares Brussels' concern about Chinese products flooding local markets. The government is under significant pressure to adopt similar protective measures to avoid being excluded from the EU's new preference scheme.

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Industry Protection and Economic Stakes

Officials at the CBI conference emphasized the need to protect critical sectors such as automotive and steel from the 'Made in Europe' agenda. Government representatives confirmed they reached an agreement in principle with the EU regarding these issues during a summit on Friday. The objective is to prevent the closure of British industries to European funding and procurement opportunities. Protecting these sectors is viewed as essential for maintaining industrial competitiveness in the post-Brexit landscape.

Retaliation Risks and JLR Concerns

While pursuing closer regulatory alignment with Europe introduces trade benefits, it also carries substantial diplomatic risks. A primary concern for ministers is the possibility of retaliatory measures from China, a vital export market for British automakers. Jaguar Land Rover relies heavily on sales to the Chinese consumer base for its global revenue. Imposing tariffs could provoke political and economic backlash that might jeopardize these essential commercial relationships for major UK employers.

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Diplomatic Reset and Immigration Deal

Prime Minister Andy Burnham recently secured a diplomatic 'reset' with the European Union by conceding on several key policy areas. As part of this agreement, the UK will allow 100,000 European citizens in their twenties to work in the country annually. This free-movement style arrangement represents a significant shift from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's initial proposal for a much lower cap. The deal also involves accepting EU regulatory standards in exchange for reduced checks on imported food products.

GDP Projections and Fiscal Criticism

The UK Government projects that the broader trade and regulatory package will add £17 billion to the national GDP by 2040. However, this long-term forecast faces immediate scrutiny from financial critics and opposition voices. Skeptics note that the projected gain is roughly equal to the amount the government borrowed in October of this year. This comparison raises questions about the immediate fiscal impact versus the promised future economic benefits for British taxpayers and consumers.