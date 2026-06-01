UK Considers loosening restrictions on AI-powered lethal weapons

Armed Forces Minister Al Carns suggested the UK may allow AI systems to make kill decisions without human oversight, citing adversarial tactics. This marks a potential shift from the nation's previous stance against fully autonomous weapons, as the government launches a regulatory review amid growing concerns over accountability and public safety.

The United Kingdom is reconsidering its stance on autonomous weapons systems, with indications that it may allow AI-based systems to make lethal decisions without direct human approval.

Armed Forces Minister Al Carns acknowledged that while a human should typically be involved in targeting decisions, there are scenarios where removing the human from the loop may be necessary, especially if adversaries do not adhere to the same ethical constraints. This position appears to shift from the UK's 2022 military policy, which emphasized 'context-appropriate human involvement' in target selection and engagement.

A 2024 government submission to the UN Office of Disarmament Affairs had also stated that the UK does not possess fully autonomous weapons and has no intention of developing them, aligning with the UN Secretary-General's description of such systems as 'politically unacceptable and morally repugnant.

' However, the rapid integration of drones and AI in modern warfare is prompting a policy review. Carns noted that some British weapons systems already operate with significant autonomy, such as missiles capable of identifying and striking targets independently. In February, the government initiated a review to update regulations for unmanned and autonomous systems to address contemporary threats.

Despite these developments, public opinion remains divided; a Politico poll showed that a majority of British respondents prefer human decision-making in weapons use, even if slower, while a minority in Germany expressed comfort with AI-controlled systems, even with reduced transparency. An incident in Latvia, where Ukrainian drones allegedly misfired due to autonomous targeting, underscores the risks of such technology





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