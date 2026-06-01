UK Considers Granting AI Weapons Autonomous Lethal Authority

The UK armed forces minister has suggested that AI-driven weapons should be allowed to select and engage targets without human approval, citing adversarial threats. This potential policy shift conflicts with earlier UK commitments to human oversight and the UN's call for a ban on fully autonomous weapons, while raising concerns about accountability and public acceptance.

The United Kingdom is considering a significant shift in its military policy regarding artificial intelligence in weapons systems. Armed Forces Minister Al Carns indicated that there are circumstances where AI-powered weapons can make targeting decisions without direct human intervention.

He emphasized that while a human 'in the loop' remains the ideal, the ability to remove humans from the decision-making process is necessary because adversaries will not adhere to such constraints. This stance contrasts with the UK's 2022 policy calling for 'context-appropriate human involvement' and a 2024 submission to the UN asserting no intention to develop fully autonomous weapons. The UN Secretary-General has declared such systems politically unacceptable and morally repugnant, urging a blanket ban.

Nevertheless, with drones rapidly transforming modern warfare, nations including the UK are reassessing previous red lines. Carns noted that some British systems already operate with high autonomy, such as missiles capable of identifying and striking targets independently. A government review launched in February aims to update regulations for the current threat environment. Critics warn that greater autonomy risks unintended consequences, citing a recent incident where Ukrainian drones accidentally struck a Latvian oil facility-possibly due to autonomous systems misidentifying targets.

Public opinion remains divided: a Politico poll found that nearly two-thirds of Britons prefer human control even if slower, while a notable minority in Germany expressed willingness to accept AI decision-making despite transparency concerns. The debate underscores the tension between strategic adaptation and ethical boundaries in autonomous warfare





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