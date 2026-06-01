UK Considers 12mph Speed Limit for Cyclists After Fatal Accidents and Rising Casualties

Ministers are weighing new 12mph speed restrictions for cyclists following several fatal collisions and a sharp rise in cycling-related injuries. The proposal, inspired by the Netherlands, aims to improve pedestrian safety but faces scrutiny over enforcement and the distinction between conventional bikes and powerful e-bikes.

Cyclists could face strict new speed limits as low as 12mph amid a surge in accidents involving bicycles, with ministers considering tougher rules including stronger punishments for riders who kill or seriously injure pedestrians.

The proposal mirrors a recent policy in the Netherlands, where authorities introduced a 12mph limit for cyclists without fines, aiming to inspire behavioural change rather than punish offenders. This move responds to the growing prevalence of e-bikes, many of which can exceed standard speeds, in European cities. In the Netherlands, which reported about 81,000 cyclist hospital incidents last year-a nine percent increase from 2024-the policy is part of a broader safety push.

UK data shows an even faster rise in cycling casualties, with a 10 percent annual increase, the largest change among all road user groups. The debate intensified after 80-year-old Patricia Jenkins was killed crossing the road in Tameside, Manchester, last year. She was struck by John Andrew, 41, one of 1,200 participants in the Tour de Manc sportive, an annual non-profit cycling event that raises money for charities.

Her widower, Anthony Jenkins, is among those urging the UK to adopt Dutch-style speed limits for bikes. At the inquest, it was revealed that police could not determine Andrew's speed because existing rules do not impose speed limits on cyclists. Assistant coroner Anna Morris accepted evidence that Andrew was travelling at 'at least 27mph' before the collision but noted 'no evidence' he exceeded the road's 30mph limit.

Mr Jenkins criticized the inability to prosecute for speeding and the lack of usable data from the rider's electronic devices, including a Garmin watch, bike computer, and phone apps. Under current law, cyclists in the most serious cases can face fines up to £2,500 for dangerous cycling. Proposed legislation, the Crime and Policing Act 2026, would increase the maximum penalty for causing death or serious injury to life imprisonment.

Former No 10 transport adviser Andrew Gilligan argued the focus should be on enforcing existing laws against illegal e-bikes and cracking down on sales and modifications. The Department for Transport said it is working to prevent unsafe online sales of illegal e-bikes, batteries, and conversion kits, and aims to cut road deaths and serious injuries by 65 percent by 2035, but confirmed it has no plans to introduce a cyclist speed limit.

Another case underscoring calls for stricter laws involves grandmother Gloria Stephenson, who was killed by teenager Billy Stokoe, 18, at a Sunderland zebra crossing last year. Stokoe was illegally riding an e-bike purchased on Facebook Marketplace, which was in poor condition and not road-legal. Dashcam footage showed him using a mobile phone and under the influence of cannabis before colliding with Ms Stephenson while she walked her daughter's dog, then fleeing the scene.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Stokoe pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and received a sentence of six years and nine months in a youth detention, avoiding a maximum term of 18 years. The family branded the sentence an 'insult', adding pressure for tougher penalties.

These incidents highlight rising tensions between cyclists, pedestrians, and authorities as urban roads become busier and faster e-bikes more common, prompting questions about legal definitions, enforcement capabilities, and the balance between promoting active travel and ensuring public safety





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