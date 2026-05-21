UK Condemns Israeli Minister's Taunting Video, Condemns Interrogation Tactics

The UK government has strongly criticized Tel Aviv's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for sharing a video of himself taunting Gaza flotilla activists, escalating international condemnation. Meanwhile, foreign and defence ministers, including the Chief Rabbi, have condemned the aggressive interpersonal and ethno-nationalist rhetoric from Ben-Gvir.

The UK government today branded a far-right Israel i minister a 'disgrace' as it added its voice to international condemnation of a video he shared showing him taunting Gaza flotilla activists.

Facing backlash, Tel Aviv's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was also denounced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The video, featuring masked officers aggressively subduing activists, was condemned by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis for desecrating Jewish values. With over 400 people, including several British nationals, detained after a failed attempt to reach Gaza, the UK government has been working to help them return home.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed her outrage at the footage released by Ben-Gvir, which showed some activists with hands tied behind their backs and kneeling with their heads touching the floor





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UK Government Abu Ghosh's Freedom Flotilla Global Sumud Flotilla Tel Aviv Itamar Ben-Gvir Activists Detention Israel Aggression Taunting Violent Global Support

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