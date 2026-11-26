London, Camden, and Brighton implement major pedestrianisation schemes. This article details the impact of Sadiq Khan's Oxford Street closure and the permanent changes in other UK regions.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has launched a £150 million revitalisation project on Oxford Street that officially closed half a mile of the famous shopping district to motor traffic on October 26. The scheme bans bicycles, cars, buses, and taxis from the area to reduce congestion and improve the urban environment. Initial reports indicate significant traffic chaos on surrounding roads as vehicles are diverted away from the capital's busiest shopping hub.

Oxford Street Closure Sparks Traffic Diversion

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the initiative as a truly momentous occasion for the capital, aiming to create a safer and more enjoyable space for pedestrians. However, the implementation has faced immediate challenges, with many motorists experiencing lengthy queues on alternative routes. The removal of vehicles from almost a kilometre of the street represents a significant shift in London's transport policy for this high-traffic corridor.

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Cyclists have also been part of the disruption, with some flouting the new rules by riding past the green bollards and signage installed to enforce the ban. Bahrain Baha Mujagata, a 21-year-old black cab driver and one of London's youngest drivers, reported that surrounding streets have been overrun with traffic. While Mr Mujagata stated he is not against pedestrianisation in principle, he suggested that Mr Khan's specific approach to the implementation was not the ideal way forward for the city.

Camden Council Makes Pedestrianisation Permanent

In contrast to the ongoing debate in central London, Camden Council has successfully converted its traffic-free trial into a permanent policy. The council launched a trial pedestrianisation of part of Camden High Street in May 2025 to address issues regarding motor vehicle dominance, pedestrian overspill, and poor air quality. The initiative was designed to create a healthier and more enjoyable space for residents and visitors in this internationally recognised shopping and transport hub.

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Following an 18-month trial period, the council conducted a consultation this summer to determine if the changes should be made permanent. The results showed strong support, with 57 per cent of all respondents agreeing to permanent pedestrianisation. Support was even higher among local residents, with 51 per cent of those living in the Camden Town area endorsing the move. Councillor James Slater, the cabinet member for Planning and Sustainable Camden, confirmed that the decision to make the changes permanent was based on these positive consultation outcomes.

Brighton Restores Historic Seafront for Pedestrians

Brighton is also prioritizing pedestrian access through its restoration of Madeira Terrace, a Grade II-listed, 865-metre-long stretch of seafront arches on Madeira Drive. The local council announced plans to remove parking spaces to make the area pedestrian-first, although six accessible parking spaces will remain available. Phase One of the restoration, which includes the first 28 arches and a new lift to improve access to the eastern seafront, began in November 2024.

The restored section is anticipated to open in 2026, according to the local council. Jacob Taylor, the deputy leader of the council and vice-chair of the Seafront Development Board, emphasized the significant investment of time and money into the project. He noted that opening up the space will activate the area for markets, arts, and culture, serving as a vital connection between different venues and businesses on the eastern seafront.

Future Expansions and Local Consultation

Camden Council is now looking to expand its successful pedestrian zone further. Councillor James Slater stated that the council will develop and test a design for a potential extension over the Camden Lock bridge toward the junction with Chalk Farm Road. This expansion is a direct response to feedback indicating that many residents and visitors are open to extending the traffic-free area.

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The council plans to publish further information next spring to seek public views on this potential extension. This follows a pattern of engaging with the community to ensure that pedestrianisation efforts meet the needs of both local residents and the wider population of tourists and shoppers who frequent these areas. The contrast between the chaotic rollout on Oxford Street and the planned, consultative approach in Camden and Brighton highlights the varying methods UK cities are using to reshape urban transport.