New research reveals UK adults will spend an average of £739 this Christmas, yet nearly a quarter prefer holidays. KAYAK data identifies affordable international destinations for festive getaways.

New research commissioned by travel search engine KAYAK indicates that the average UK adult celebrating Christmas is expected to spend approximately £739 on festivities this year. This substantial financial commitment encompasses £343 dedicated to presents, alongside an estimated £158 for food and drink prepared at home.

Despite these significant costs, a survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted by OnePoll reveals that nearly a quarter of respondents would prefer to abandon traditional home celebrations entirely.

Holiday Preference vs Festive Reality

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A leisure holiday emerged as the first choice for Christmas day for 23 per cent of participants in the OnePoll survey. Among individuals under the age of 35, this desire increases significantly, with 48 per cent of respondents stating they would swap usual plans for a vacation. Furthermore, 36 per cent of all respondents indicated they would choose a holiday over traditional celebrations if circumstances allowed. However, practical constraints prevent many from acting on these desires.

Only 4 per cent of those surveyed actually planned to take a leisure holiday in the UK or abroad over the Christmas period. The primary obstacle cited by respondents was the overall cost of travel, with 43 per cent identifying it as the main barrier. Other deterrents included a desire to maintain Christmas traditions, cited by 30 per cent, and family expectations, mentioned by 27 per cent of participants.

Ideal Destinations and Travel Costs

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When asked about their ideal festive getaway, respondents most frequently selected a beach or warm-weather break, chosen by 31 per cent of voters. A countryside or rural retreat was the second most popular option at 30 per cent, while city breaks attracted 23 per cent of respondents. The study also highlighted specific destinations that appeared most frequently in searches, offering return fares that fall below the £739 household spending threshold.

New York currently leads the list of desirable locations, famous for its twinkling lights in Times Square and enormous Christmas trees. Return flights to New York between December 24, 2026, and January 1, 2027, are available from £560. This price point makes the American destination a viable alternative for those looking to replace the cost of a traditional UK Christmas with international travel.

Affordable International Getaways

Mumbai, India, ranks as another highly popular destination during this time of year, allowing travelers to escape the bitter cold of winter. Visitors can expect highs of 29C-31C and sunny beach sunsets, with return flights over the festive period available from £635. The warm climate provides a stark contrast to the typical British winter, appealing to those seeking a completely different seasonal experience.

Paris, France, also features prominently in search data, offering return flights from a reasonable £134. Malaga, Spain, similarly attracts interest with flights available from £199, rounding out the top five most searched-for destinations alongside New Delhi, India, where returns start from £649. These figures demonstrate that escaping the festive cost burden is financially feasible for many.

Rachel Mumford, UK Travel Expert at KAYAK, noted that Christmas is one of the most expensive times of the year, creating clear pressure on consumers. She observed that it is no surprise so many people are tempted to swap the turkey and tinsel for a festive getaway. Ms. Mumford advised travelers with flexible schedules to compare departure dates carefully to save money on festive flights.