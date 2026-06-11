UK Children's Mini Zoo Fire: All Animals Died in Devastating Blaze

A large fire at a children's mini zoo in the UK resulted in the death of all the animals housed there. The soft play centre was equipped with slides, tunnels, and interactive activities alongside a dedicated area for under-fives, a sensory room, and an on-site café.

All of the animals housed in a children's mini zoo in the UK have died in a large fire. Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Jungle Box on the Watermill Industrial Estate in Buntingford at around 3.20am on Wednesday.

Tragically, the fire service revealed that the soft play centre housed a number of small animals, none of which survived. The Jungle Box, which opened in June last year, recently unveiled an exotic pets area that was home to meerkats, snakes, giant tortoises, iguanas, owls and genets, according to posts on social media. Shocking images of the inferno shared online by the fire service showed the widespread devastation caused by the blaze.

Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were rushed to the scene as flames engulfed the building. An investigation into what caused the tragedy is underway, the fire service said. Assistant chief fire officer Darren Cook said: 'Crews worked hard to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring units. Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Jungle Box on the Watermill Industrial Estate in Buntingford at around 3.20am on Wednesday.

Tragically, the fire service revealed that the soft play centre housed a number of small animals, none of which survived. The Jungle Box, which opened in June last year, recently unveiled an exotic pets area that was home to meerkats, snakes, giant tortoises, iguanas, owls and genets. A genet at the zoo pictured before the fire.

'I'd like to thank all crews for their professionalism and hard work, and fire control colleagues for their calm and efficient handling of the calls. 'Sadly, we can confirm that a number of animals were inside the building at the time of the fire and did not survive. ' Black smoke could be seen billowing from the building as local residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

Road closures were put in place on Aspenden Road and London Road. No people were injured, and there was no one on site when the fire began, the service added. A neighbouring business, The Spud Twins, expressed their sadness at the news in a heartfelt post on social media. It said: 'Absolutely devastated for our friends over at the jungle box soft play.

'If anyone has a visit booked or a party – you will be contacted in due course. ' Shocked social media users also expressed their shock at the tragedy. One commented: 'Those poor animals.

' Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were rushed to the scene as flames engulfed the building. The soft play centre was also home to a large snake. Another said: 'Very sad about the soft play and those poor animals. Well done to the fire brigade for their hard work.

' Somebody else said: 'Very sad about the animals. However, thank you to our fire service for their hard work.

' The Jungle Box was also equipped with slides, tunnels and interactive activities alongside a dedicated area for under-fives, a sensory room and an on-site café. Parents have previously shared their experiences of what a day out was like, with one Facebook user saying: 'What a great afternoon in The Jungle Box. Kids absolutely loved it, held and stroked some animals; staff are all great with the kids, get down and see what's going on down here!!

' The Daily Mail has approached Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hertfordshire Police for comment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Children's Mini Zoo UK Fire Animals Devastating Blaze Soft Play Centre Slides Tunnels Interactive Activities Dedicated Area For Under-Fives Sensory Room On-Site Café Fire Service Fire Brigade Investigation Investigation Into What Caused The Tragedy Assistant Chief Fire Officer Darren Cook Fire Control Colleagues Fire Engines Aerial Ladder Platform Road Closures Local Residents Social Media Users Neighbouring Business Facebook User The Jungle Box The Spud Twins Genet Snake Meerkats Iguanas Owls Genets Tortoises Devastated Absolutely Devastated Visit Booked Or A Party Hard Work Professionalism Efficient Handling Of The Calls Crews Fire Service Fire Brigade Fire Control Colleagues Fire Engines Aerial Ladder Platform Road Closures Local Residents Social Media Users Neighbouring Business Facebook User The Jungle Box The Spud Twins Genet Snake Meerkats Iguanas Owls Genets Tortoises Devastated Absolutely Devastated Visit Booked Or A Party Hard Work Professionalism Efficient Handling Of The Calls Crews Fire Service Fire Brigade Fire Control Colleagues Fire Engines Aerial Ladder Platform Road Closures Local Residents Social Media Users Neighbouring Business Facebook User The Jungle Box The Spud Twins Genet Snake Meerkats Iguanas Owls Genets Tortoises Devastated Absolutely Devastated Visit Booked Or A Party Hard Work Professionalism Efficient Handling Of The Calls Crews Fire Service Fire Brigade Fire Control Colleagues Fire Engines Aerial Ladder Platform Road Closures Local Residents Social Media Users Neighbouring Business Facebook User The Jungle Box The Spud Twins Genet Snake Meerkats Iguanas Owls Genets Tortoises Devastated Absolutely Devastated Visit Booked Or A Party Hard Work Professionalism Efficient Handling Of The Calls Crews Fire Service Fire Brigade Fire Control Colleagues Fire Engines Aerial Ladder Platform Road Closures Local Residents Social Media Users Neighbouring Business Facebook User The Jungle Box The Spud Twins Genet Snake Meerkats Iguanas Owls Genets Tortoises Devastated Absolutely Devastated Visit Booked Or A Party Hard Work Professionalism Efficient Handling Of The Calls Crews Fire Service Fire Brigade Fire Control Colleagues Fire Engines Aerial Ladder Platform Road Closures Local Residents Social Media Users Neighbouring Business Facebook User The Jungle Box The Spud Twins Genet Snake Meerkats Iguanas Owls Genets Tortoises Devastated Absolutely Devastated Visit Booked Or A Party Hard Work Professionalism Efficient Handling Of The Calls Crews Fire Service Fire Brigade Fire Control Colleagues Fire Engines Aerial Ladder Platform Road Closures Local Residents Social Media Users Neighbouring Business Facebook User The Jungle Box The Spud Twins Genet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cal Fire San Diego talks impact of C-130 Hercules on aerial fight of Sorrento FireThe Sorrento Fire was one of the larger fires we’ve seen this year in the greater San Diego area as we get ready to enter those summer months with high heat and dry vegetation.

Read more »

Putah Fire burns 869 acres near Napa-Solano line as fire danger intensifiesFirefighters increased containment Wednesday, June 10, on the Putah Fire burning west of Winters in Yolo County, where the wildfire had grown to 869 acres. Officials reopened Highway 128 as forecasters warned dangerous winds, low humidity…

Read more »

6 families displaced in apartment complex fire near South Loop, Houston Fire Department saysSix families have been displaced after a building was lost in the apartment complex fire, HFD officials said, adding that no civilians were injured, while one firefighter was treated for an ankle injury.

Read more »

Tragic Fire at UK Children's Zoo Claims All Animal LivesA massive fire at The Jungle Box soft play centre and mini zoo in Hertfordshire has resulted in the death of all its resident animals, including meerkats, snakes, and tortoises. Firefighters battled the blaze through the night, but the building was severely damaged. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Read more »