Official data reveals a sharp decline in carer's credit claims, risking pension gaps for millions. Learn how unpaid carers can protect their retirement income despite falling application rates.

Official figures obtained by pensions firm Standard Life reveal that the number of individuals claiming carer's credit s has plummeted to 5,394 in 2025, marking a significant decline from 6,694 applications in 2024 and 8,035 in 2023. This latest data places current volumes far below the peak of 21,630 recorded in 2021, raising urgent concerns about unpaid carers facing reduced retirement incomes due to gaps in their National Insurance records. The drop underscores a growing disconnect between the vital financial safety net these credits provide and the public awareness required to access them.

Individuals who provide care for at least 35 hours a week automatically qualify for the carer's allowance of £86.45 a week, which fills gaps in their state pension records. However, those providing between 20 and 35 hours of care per week do not receive the weekly payment but can still claim carer's credits to protect their pension status. Each annual credit adds £6.89 to the weekly state pension, equating to £358.50 a year or £7,170 over a 20-year period at current rates, a sum that multiplies for every year of eligibility.

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The full state pension is currently set at £241.30 a week, requiring 35 qualifying years on a National Insurance record to achieve this maximum amount. Carer's credits serve as a vital mechanism for people who cannot work full-time due to caring responsibilities, ensuring their National Insurance records remain intact despite reduced or zero earnings. Without these credits, the gaps in contribution history could result in a substantially lower pension payout upon retirement, severely impacting the financial security of older adults.

The recent surge in claims during the pandemic era was driven by higher public awareness and temporary government measures that allowed individuals to buy state pension top-ups dating back to the 2006-07 tax year. This extended window prompted many people to review their National Insurance records and identify gaps that could be filled with free credits from caring duties, childcare, or unemployment periods. Although the temporary top-up deal has ended, the number of new claims has not stabilized at previous high levels, suggesting a permanent drop in engagement with pension protection schemes.

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Carers UK and financial experts continue to highlight the importance of these credits, noting that many eligible individuals remain unaware of their entitlement. The decline in applications suggests a critical failure in communication, as experts urge carers to check their National Insurance records regularly to identify any missing qualifying years that could be remedied through carer's credits. This lack of awareness is particularly dangerous given the correlation between caring hours and reduced employment opportunities.

Research from the Standard Life Centre for the Future of Retirement think-tank indicates a strong correlation between caring hours and reduced employment rates among over-50s. Among those providing fewer than ten hours of care weekly, 48 per cent remain employed, while 46 per cent of those caring for 10 to 20 hours a week are in work. Employment rates drop further to 33 per cent for those caring 20 to 50 hours weekly, and fall to just 16 per cent for those providing 50 or more hours of care, highlighting the severe career disruptions caused by caregiving.

Income levels also diminish significantly as caring responsibilities increase, with the think-tank reporting average monthly income of £1,766 for those caring 10 to 20 hours. For those caring 20 to 50 hours, the average monthly income drops to £1,497, and remains low at £1,510 for those caring 50 or more hours. These financial pressures are compounded by the loss of pension contributions, creating a double hit of lower earnings and reduced retirement savings potential that can last for decades.

Catherine Foot, Director at Standard Life, emphasizes that people should not face a poorer retirement solely because they took time out of work to care for someone else. She points out that unpaid carers often suffer from lower earnings and fewer opportunities to save, alongside gaps in their National Insurance records. The low number of carer's credit applications highlights an urgent need for greater awareness of available support systems to prevent further financial insecurity among this vulnerable group.

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Further recommendations include the introduction of paid carer's leave and better employment support to help carers remain in the workforce where possible. While current data shows a decline in claims, the potential financial impact on retirees remains severe if eligibility criteria are not met and applications are not submitted. Individuals are strongly encouraged to utilize government links for checking their state pension forecast and applying for credits to secure their financial future and ensure they receive the full pension they have worked towards.