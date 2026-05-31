UK Caravan Holidays Surge as Staycations Replace Overseas Luxury Trips

The UK caravan holiday industry is booming, driven by cost-conscious Brits opting for domestic staycations. From celebrity endorsements to personal stories of empowerment, caravan parks offer an affordable and stress-free escape. A single mother shares how local trips built her confidence and provided quality time with her son without the financial strain of foreign travel.

Caravan holidays in the UK are experiencing a significant surge in popularity as more Britons choose staycations over expensive overseas trips in luxury hotels. Major holiday park operators such as Haven, Away Resorts, and Waterside Holiday Group have reported a noticeable rise in demand.

Online marketplace Gumtree has also observed a staggering 133 percent increase in searches for campervans, motorhomes, and caravans since the beginning of the year. This trend extends beyond everyday travelers; numerous celebrities including Gemma Collins, Stacey Solomon, and Coleen Rooney have been vocal about their enthusiasm for caravanning. Even Dani Dyer and her father Danny have capitalized on the trend by launching their own holiday park, "The Dyers' Caravan Park," earlier this year.

The appeal is not limited to high-profile figures. Samantha, a single mother from West Sussex who shares her experiences on TikTok under the handle @samanthaproudmama, highlights how caravan parks provided the perfect getaway after she became a solo parent approximately 18 months ago. She booked her first solo trip with her son Jack shortly after her situation changed, selecting a park only 30 minutes from home. The proximity offered a crucial safety net.

"I think becoming a single mum is a really big thing, and it's really scary, that feeling of being financially responsible for your child on your own," she explained to the Daily Mail. "Being a single mum doesn't mean you can't go away. For our first trip, I thought, 'If it all went wrong and for whatever reason it wasn't okay, I'm literally just a drive away from home', so it didn't feel like too much pressure," she added.

Affordability was another key factor.

"It was cheaper than going abroad too, and I guess that's what started it. " This initial trip marked the beginning of a transformative journey for Samantha, providing the reassurance that she could still offer her son enjoyable holidays without incurring substantial costs. Despite stepping outside her comfort zone, she and Jack embraced the park's amenities, such as the swimming pool and playground.

"We just enjoyed being in the caravan," she said. "As silly as it sounds, it's so different to being at home. Jack loved the novelty of it. We had a little balcony, we brought his toys with us and he was happy just being somewhere different.

" Her initial perception of caravan holidays as basic has been completely overturned by the quality of many modern parks. "We stayed in one park this year which literally had a hot tub and a bath in the master bedroom," she revealed. "Some of these caravans are nicer than flats people live in. " The principal advantage, however, remains the combination of escapism and minimal stress compared to international travel.

"My hat goes off to anybody that can take their kids on a holiday abroad and not feel stressed, but for me there's always been that worry," Samantha admitted. "With a caravan holiday, you still get that feeling of escapism. You're away, you can relax and put your feet up, but there's not that much effort involved in getting there.

" She emphasizes that the market offers options for diverse budgets and preferences. "Whether you want something really luxurious or something simple and affordable, I feel like there's a holiday park and a caravan for everyone. " Over time, Samantha has mastered strategies to maximize value. "The more of them I've done, the more I've realised there are different ways to do it affordably," she noted.

Traveling during school term time before Jack started school was one effective method to reduce expenses. Other tips include booking swimming sessions well in advance and bringing your own groceries instead of relying on more expensive on-site eateries and shops.

"One way you can save money is to pack up your weekly shop and bring it with you," she suggested. For parents hesitant about traveling alone with children, Samantha advises starting with a short, local trip.

"Book somewhere not too far from home. Bring their toys and the things that keep them comfortable," she recommends.

"If you get there and anything goes wrong, you're close enough to drive home. " The presence of an on-site shop for forgotten essentials also adds peace of mind. "I think sometimes as parents we worry about every possible scenario because we care so much about our children," she acknowledged. "But sometimes you just have to throw yourself into it a little bit.

Keeping it local and keeping it simple definitely helped build my confidence.





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