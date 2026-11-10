UK Cafe Chains Launch Christmas Menus With Festive Drinks And Savoury Toasties

Pret A Manger, Starbucks, Costa, and M&S unveil 2024 holiday specials including Gingerbread Lattes, Pigs in Blankets, and seasonal toasties ahead of Christmas.

Major UK high-street café chains have officially launched their long-awaited festive menus as the countdown to Christmas continues. Pret A Manger, Costa, Starbucks, Caffe Nero, Greggs, and Marks and Spencer are among the retailers announcing their Christmas specials. The new offerings include Pigs in Blankets rolls, Butterscotch Gingerbread Lattes, and a Festive Feast Toastie. Alongside these new items, several brands are reintroducing fan favourites to delight their customer base.

Pret A Manger Introduces New Lattes And Baguettes

Pret A Manger is shaking up its holiday menu with the introduction of a new Chocolate Orange Latte. This beverage combines the brand's signature organic espresso with chocolate powder, orange flavoured syrup, and a dusting of chocolate powder. Shoppers looking for warm drinks can also choose from a new Gingerbread Latte or a delicious Orange Hot Chocolate. The food menu features a Boxing Day Toastie and a Christmas Hot Baguette for the first time this season. Additionally, the popular Brie, Pistachio and Cranberry Baguette has returned to shelves. Customers can also find a Pigs in Blanket roll for a festive twist on their morning breakfast.

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Starbucks Expands Cold Cup And Frappuccino Lineup

Starbucks has introduced special Holiday Cold Cups in a UK first to bring festive fun to iced coffees and cold brews. The brand is offering a Gingerbread Latte and a Toffee Nut Latte, both topped with whipped cream and flavoured sprinkles. Summer trends continue with an Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Matcha drink to meet ongoing consumer cravings. Sweet options include Gingerbread Cream Frappuccinos, Toffee Nut Cream Frappuccinos, and Peppermint Chocolate Cream Frappuccinos. These drinks blend milk, syrup, and ice, finished with whipped cream and tasty sprinkles. Food items feature a sweet Reindeer Cake Pop and a Christmas Tree Brownie. The Festive Feast Toastie places chicken breast, maple cured bacon, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, and cheddar cheese on Sourdough bread. Other options include a Festive Deli Flatbread and a Pigs Under Blanket Roll. Shoppers can also pick up a Santa Starbucks Bearista Gingerbread Biscuit for on-the-go snacking.

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Marks And Spencer Launches First Sweet Toastie

Marks and Spencer is combining pre-loved favourites with new delicacies for its Christmas cafe range. Following the viral success of the strawberry and cream sandwich, the retailer launched its first ever sweet Toastie. The new Caramel Apple Toastie is served with vanilla custard and a pot of caramel dipping sauce. This sweet item serves as the winter version of their popular previous offering. The launch highlights the retailer's strategy to offer versatile seasonal treats that appeal to traditional and modern tastes alike.

Competitors Costa And Greggs Join Festive Offerings

While specific menu details for all competitors were not fully detailed in the initial announcement, Costa Coffee, Caffe Nero, and Greggs have also officially launched their festive menus. These chains are contributing to a diverse array of Christmas specials across the UK market. The collective launch by Pret A Manger, Costa, Starbucks, Caffe Nero, Greggs, and Marks and Spencer signals a competitive push for holiday consumer spending. Retailers are focusing on both indulgent sweet treats and savoury items to capture the Christmas market. This comprehensive approach ensures that customers have numerous options for festive dining and beverages throughout the holiday season.