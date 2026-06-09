UK Braces for Second Heatwave as Summer Arrives Late with 30C Forecast

Britain is set for its second heatwave of the year with temperatures rising to 30C this weekend after a late and wet start to summer. The Met Office forecasts a sharp turn from unsettled weather to prolonged above-average warmth, particularly in the south, following a jet stream shift. This follows a record-breaking May heatwave that made it the warmest spring ever recorded for England and Wales.

Britain is bracing for its second significant heatwave of the year as summer finally makes its presence felt, arriving approximately two weeks later than typical patterns.

After enduring a prolonged period of wet and windy conditions, a dramatic shift in weather is forecasted for the coming weekend, with temperatures expected to surge to 30 degrees Celsius. The United Kingdom has been experiencing notably unsettled weather recently, with rain and showers forecast to continue affecting most regions over the next few days.

Southern England, in particular, has seen temperatures running several degrees below the seasonal average of around 21C, with highs only reaching between 17C and 19C from today through Thursday. However, the Met Office indicates that conditions will transition sharply at the weekend. Temperatures are projected to climb to 24C on Friday and then into the high 20s from Saturday onward.

The official heatwave threshold, defined as three consecutive days meeting or exceeding a location-specific temperature (28C in London), could be met in the southern parts of the country by Monday. This impending warm spell follows closely on the heels of a record-breaking heatwave just two weeks prior, which resulted in England and Wales recording their hottest ever days in May, with respective peaks of 35.1C and 32.9C. Dan Stroud, a meteorologist with the Met Office, commented on the developing situation: We're looking at temperatures climbing into the weekend, particularly on Saturday and Sunday.

So feeling much warmer than recent days, with temperatures quite widely above average, especially across the south come Saturday, and even more so on Sunday. Current meteorological indicators suggest that temperatures might reach and possibly surpass the 30C barrier. Stroud added: How high the temperatures get is still open to a fair amount of debate. There is growing signal that temperatures will be heading comfortably into the high 20Cs, perhaps breaking 30C again.

There is definitely a chance of temperatures scraping into the above 30C on Sunday, and then more so on Monday. We keep close tabs on it because there is always the potential for hitting heatwave criteria again. The primary driver behind this weather transformation is a shift in the jet stream. Currently, the jet stream is positioned across the UK, guiding unsettled Atlantic weather fronts over the country.

As the week concludes, a high-pressure system is anticipated to build from the south, bringing clearing skies and rising temperatures from the European continent. Stroud described this as a perfect recipe for temperatures to start climbing. The South and South East of England are anticipated to experience the highest temperatures during the upcoming weekend.

The Met Office has highlighted a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures in the forecast, noting that the warm period is expected to last well into the following week at minimum. Despite the imminent heat, more unsettled weather will persist in the interim. Today is forecasted to feature a mix of sunny intervals and showers for most areas. Heavy and potentially thundery summer showers are also likely across the northern regions, with hail a possibility.

Thursday is predicted to be the wettest day of the week, with an organized band of rain moving across the country, before conditions become drier and increasingly settled from the south on Friday. The UK Health Security Agency has not yet issued any heat health alerts for England.

Steven Keates, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, stated: From this weekend the UK forecast will have a distinctly warmer and drier component with a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures, with values in some locations quite likely to reach 27C to 29C, with the potential for higher values than this. This follows a record-breaking May heatwave that made May 26 the hottest day ever recorded in May for both England and Wales, with 35.1C measured at Kew Gardens in London and 32.9C at Bute Park in Cardiff.

That extreme event closed out meteorological spring, which concluded on May 31. 得益于 that late-spring heatwave, England and Wales logged their warmest spring on record. Meteorological summer officially began on June 1 and runs until August 31. The previous year, 2025, saw the UK endure four distinct heatwaves-two in June, one in July, and one in August-with the year's highest temperature reaching 35.8C at Faversham in Kent on July 1





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Heatwave Summer Weather Met Office Forecast High Temperatures 30C Record-Breaking May Jet Stream Southern England Unsettled Weather UK Health Security Agency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andrei Vasilevkisy Wins Second Vezina TrophyTampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has officially secured his second career Vezina Trophy, cementing his status as the premier netminder of his g

Read more »

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ second trailer reportedly leaks with spoilersA rumored second trailer for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' leaked online, bringing potential spoilers and speculation.

Read more »

Tragic Death of 'Bright and Caring' Schoolgirl in River Drowning During HeatwavePalwasha Akbar, 13, drowned in the River Wharfe during the UK heatwave. Her family pays tribute, highlighting her kind nature and bright future. The incident is one of several open-water deaths during the hot weather.

Read more »

Tragic Drowning of 13-Year-Old Palwasha Akbar During UK HeatwaveA tribute to a bright and caring schoolgirl who drowned in the River Wharfe on the hottest day of the year, highlighting a series of open-water deaths during the heatwave.

Read more »