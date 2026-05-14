UK Border Control Expands E-Gate Access to Children Aged Eight and Nine

The Home Office is lowering the age requirement for biometric e-gates at 13 UK airports to reduce queues and streamline travel for millions of families.

The UK Home Office has officially declared a significant update to the border control protocols across the nation's primary aviation hubs. Starting from July 8, the eligibility criteria for using automated e-gates will be expanded to include children aged eight and nine.

Previously, these biometric systems were restricted to individuals aged ten and above. To ensure the technology functions correctly, the government has stipulated that children must be at least 120 centimeters tall so that the biometric scanners can accurately capture their features.

Furthermore, these younger travelers must be accompanied by an adult throughout the process. This policy shift is expected to facilitate a much smoother entry process for approximately 1.5 million additional children, significantly reducing the burden on manual passport control desks during peak travel windows. The scale of this implementation is vast, encompassing more than 290 e-gates distributed across 13 major UK airports.

The affected airports include London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London City, London Luton, and London Stansted, as well as regional hubs such as Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Newcastle, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. For passengers to utilize this service, they must possess passports featuring the biometric symbol on the cover. While the primary focus is on British citizens, the Home Office confirmed that residents from certain non-British nations, including Australia and the United States, are also eligible to use these gates.

Minister for migration and citizenship Mike Tapp highlighted that expanding access would allow families to enjoy a swifter journey home, particularly during the high-pressure summer holiday season. Similarly, Karen Dee, the chief executive of AirportsUK, emphasized that this technological leap would reduce waiting times and make the UK's front door feel more welcoming without compromising essential security measures.

This move toward efficiency comes at a time when European aviation is facing significant turmoil due to the rollout of the Entry/Exit system, commonly known as the EES. The EES is a sophisticated digital border system designed for non-EU nationals—including citizens of the United Kingdom—who are entering the Schengen Area. This region includes not only most EU member states but also Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

Under the EES, travelers are mandated to register their biometric data, which involves the collection of fingerprints and digital photographs. However, the execution of this system across 29 European countries has been fraught with difficulty. Countless holidaymakers have reported agonizingly long queues and systemic failures, with some passengers even missing their return flights due to the bottlenecks at border checkpoints. In response to the escalating chaos, some European nations have been forced to implement emergency measures.

In Spain, the airport authority known as AENA has requested that staff provide specialized assistance to vulnerable passengers and families with young children to help them bypass the most congested lines. Meanwhile, Greece has taken a more drastic step by temporarily suspending the requirement for fingerprinting and facial scans to prevent total gridlock at their airports.

These contrasting experiences highlight the delicate balance that border authorities must maintain between rigorous security screenings and the logistical necessity of moving millions of people efficiently. By lowering the age limit for e-gates, the UK hopes to avoid similar pitfalls and provide a streamlined experience for families returning from their summer vacations, ensuring that the process of entering the country remains fast, secure, and stress-free for all ages





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Home Office Biometric E-Gates Airport Border Control Family Travel Travel Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthropic expands legal AI tools, boosting Claude CoworkBusiness Insider tells the global tech, finance, stock market, media, economy, lifestyle, real estate, AI and innovative stories you want to know.

Read more »

Pizza My Heart expands to the Fremont HubFree Slice Day at this location will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

Read more »

Fara Homidi Designs Sunglasses NowThe beloved makeup artist turned beauty brand founder expands into eyewear

Read more »

Seattle Seahawks schedule: No international games for Seattle in 2026The Seahawks will stay stateside for another year, even as the NFL expands its international footprint.

Read more »