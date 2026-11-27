Analysis of the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles reveals a significant drop in sexual frequency among Britons, contributing to the record low birth rate of 1.3 per woman.

Boris Johnson has identified a sharp decline in sexual activity as the primary driver behind the UK's shrinking birth rate, challenging previous assumptions that economic factors were to blame. The former Prime Minister argues that the root cause of the demographic crisis is not housing costs or inflation, but a fundamental reduction in the frequency of heterosexual intercourse among British adults. This conclusion stems from a comprehensive review of the latest data from the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, which provides the most detailed snapshot of intimate behaviors in the country.

Survey Reveals Halved Sexual Frequency Since 1990

The National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, an exhaustive study conducted every decade since the Margaret Thatcher era, recently released findings based on interviews with approximately 45,000 participants. The data indicates that the average frequency of sexual activity among British adults has dropped significantly, with the current rate standing at once per fortnight compared to once a week in 1990. This halving of sexual encounters represents a substantial shift in lifestyle patterns that has gone largely unacknowledged in public discourse regarding family planning and population stability.

Also read Your Perfect Signature Scent, Based on Your Birth Month

Younger demographics are experiencing even more pronounced delays in sexual debut, with 38 percent of young women and 28 percent of young men aged 16 to 24 reporting that they have not yet engaged in sexual intercourse. These figures suggest a generational gap in romantic and physical engagement that correlates directly with the falling number of births. The survey data effectively isolates sexual activity levels as a critical variable in understanding why the number of children being born each year continues to fall below replacement levels.

Debunking Economic and Political Explanations

For several years, the decline in fertility rates has been attributed to external pressures such as the high cost of living, global warming anxieties, Brexit-related uncertainty, and the inability of young people to enter the housing market. Political and economic commentators have frequently cited these factors as the main deterrents to starting families. However, the new evidence suggests that these macroeconomic issues are secondary to a more direct physiological and behavioral cause. The data implies that even if financial barriers were removed, the low engagement in sexual activity would continue to suppress birth rates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boris Johnson, writing in the Daily Mail, dismissed the need for national pep talks or romanticizing aids such as aromatherapy candles to solve the demographic crisis. He argued that the British population does not require encouragement to reproduce and that the issue is not a lack of desire for children, but a lack of the physical acts that lead to conception. The author characterized the idea of government-led initiatives to boost libido as patronizing and ineffective, noting that human reproduction is statistically linked to the frequency of sexual encounters.

Global Tech-Driven Demographic Shift

The UK is not isolated in this trend, as similar declines in birth rates are occurring across East Asia, Africa, and other global regions. Studies consistently show a correlation between the widespread adoption of smartphones and a measurable decrease in fertility rates. This global pattern supports the theory that technology-driven lifestyle changes are a significant factor in the reduction of sexual activity and, consequently, the number of births. The phenomenon is described as a fascinating and largely unforeseen demographic shift that affects societies regardless of their economic status or political system.

In the UK specifically, the birth rate per woman of childbearing age has fallen to 1.3, which is well below the rate required to replenish the population. For the first time in recent memory, the number of deaths in the country has exceeded the number of births, signaling a natural population decline. The combination of increased mortality and decreased natality presents a significant long-term challenge for public policy and social services. Experts warn that without a reversal in these trends, the demographic structure of the nation will continue to contract.

Call for Government Action on Sexual Health

Some commentators have urged the government to address what has been termed a sex crisis, suggesting that policy makers must take steps to encourage re-engagement with romantic and physical relationships. The stakes are viewed as high, with warnings that failure to act could lead to an even more severe decline in future surveys. The fear of being replaced by machines and the loss of social vitality are cited as reasons to prioritize the restoration of intimate relationships among the population.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the idea of a national program to boost libido is met with skepticism, the data clearly points to a behavioral shift that requires attention. The correlation between smartphone usage, reduced sexual activity, and falling birth rates suggests that digital habits may be a key area for intervention. As the demographic dip continues to affect markets and societies worldwide, understanding the role of technology in shaping intimate behaviors becomes increasingly important for policymakers and researchers alike.