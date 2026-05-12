UK Bans Far-Right Speakers from Unite the Kingdom Rally

Sir Keir Starmer has blocked seven 'far-right agitators' from entering Britain after they were invited to Tommy Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally on Saturday. The Prime Minister used his 'make or break' speech yesterday to announce the bans as he sought to bolster his support among left-wing Labour MPs.

Sir Keir Starmer has blocked seven ' far-right agitators ' from entering Britain after they were invited to Tommy Robinson 's Unite the Kingdom rally on Saturday. The Prime Minister used his 'make or break' speech yesterday to announce the bans as he sought to bolster his support among left-wing Labour MPs.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Unite the Kingdom rally in central London, which Sir Keir said was 'designed to intimidate'. Police have imposed strict conditions on the event and a separate march to mark Nakba Day, which commemorates the 'Catastrophe' of 1948 when thousands of Palestinians were displaced in the Arab-Israeli war.

The Home Secretary has the power to cancel a person's permission to enter or stay in the UK and Sir Keir said seven individuals had been targeted so far. They include Ada Lluch, a Spanish anti-Muslim influencer who has defended the country's Franco dictatorship as preferable to democracy. The 26-year-old accused the Government of trying to 'sabotage' Saturday's rally as she revealed her electronic travel authorisation (ETA) had been cancelled days after she agreed to attend.

Other speakers who have been blocked from entering the UK or the rally are Dutch far-right influencer Eva Vlaardingerbroek, an advocate of the 'great replacement theory' - which claims that white Europeans are being deliberately replaced with non-Western immigrants. Those blocked from entering the UK include Ada Lluch, a Spanish anti-Muslim influencer who has defended the country's Franco dictatorship as preferable to democracy.

Other speakers who have been blocked from entering the UK or the rally include Dutch far-right influencer Eva Vlaardingerbroek, an advocate of the 'great replacement theory'





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UK Far-Right Agitators Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom Rally Left-Wing Labour Mps Far-Right Speakers Ada Lluch Eva Vlaardingerbroek Great Replacement Theory Nakba Day Catastrophe Of 1948 Arab-Israeli War Franco Dictatorship Democracy Anti-Muslim Influencer Advocate Of The 'Great Replacement Theory' Dutch Far-Right Influencer US-Based Personality Right-Wing US Figure Joey Mannarino Rapper Kanye West Antisemitic Comments Misogyny Migrants Third-World Parasites Europe Rape-Filled Islamic S***Hole Liberal White Women Begging To Be Raped Freedom Of Speech Dead In The United Kingdom Belgian Politician Filip Dewinter X. Freedom Of Speech Flemish Parliament Vlaams Belang Nationalist Party Home Secretary Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Make Or Break Speech Far-Right Agitators Blocking Traveling To Britain Left-Wing Labour Mps Bolstering Support Intimidating Diverse Country More Visiting Speakers Blocking Far-Right Agitators Traveling To Britain

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