UK banks face another wave of branch closures as experts warn of devastating impact on communities

Major banks in the UK are on the verge of another wave of branch closures, with experts warning that the real extent of the closures nationwide is yet to be seen. The closures have left local businesses struggling to process cash, customers who prefer face-to-face banking are being shut out, and the community is suffering as a result.

Major banks in the UK are on the verge of another wave of branch closures , with experts warning that the real extent of the closures nationwide is yet to be seen.

Barclays has been the worst offender, with an 85% cull of its branches, down from 1,374 in 2015 to just 206 today. This means that there is now just one branch per 97,087 customers. Other major banks, such as NatWest and Lloyds Banking Group, have also been shedding branches at an alarming rate, with NatWest shedding 73% of its branches and Lloyds Banking Group going from 2,193 branches in 2015 to just 610 today.

The closures have left local businesses struggling to process cash, customers who prefer face-to-face banking are being shut out, and the community is suffering as a result. In the past few weeks, banking insiders have raised fears that more closures could be on the horizon, with Lloyds reportedly considering an end to the Halifax brand as part of a sweeping review.

This could see all Halifax customers migrate to Lloyds Bank, and there are concerns that Lloyds could close Halifax branches on high streets where there is also a Lloyds branch. The Government has ordered an independent review to investigate 6,700 branch closures since 2015, and there are concerns that the demise of high streets will get even worse if banks consolidate brands.

However, there are some glimmers of hope, with Nationwide pledging to keep open the 91 branches it acquired in purchasing Virgin Money, and extending its branch promise to keep all of them open until 2030. Barclays UK chief executive Vim Maru has also admitted that the bank had closed too many branches and has no more slated for closure, and hinted that it could open new ones.

HSBC also has no more closures planned and has been refurbishing branches, with a focus on its 'Premier' offering for wealthier customers. Lloyds says where branches are well used, and there is high demand, it invests in them, and NatWest has invested more than £115 million in branches since 2020, with plans to increase this over the next three years





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Branch Closures Banks UK Communities Nationwide Barclays Natwest Lloyds Banking Group HSBC Santander

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