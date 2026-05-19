UK backs away from ban on slave labor for renewable energy supply chain

The UK government has pulled back from a commitment to ban slave labor in its renewable energy supply chain, after discovering that solar panels intended for schools and hospitals were not ethically manufactured.

The UK has backtracked on its pledge to ban slave labour from its renewable supply chain to meet Ed Miliband's Net Zero goals. Labour's state-run company GB Energy (GBE) had enshrined in law a promise to not fund firms using forced labour.

However, a probe revealed that solar panels destined for schools came with no such guarantee that they were ethically manufactured. On Monday night, Ed Miliband's energy department rowed back, introducing a new caveat to say that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible'. The caveat was introduced as the Government announced that it would push to rid the energy system of fossil fuels and focus on renewables instead.

The rush towards Net Zero leaves the UK reliant on solar panels from China, many of the materials come from Xinjiang province, home to the Muslim Uyghur population who China has been accused of using as slave labour. GBE has funded solar panels for schools and hospitals to provide renewable energy. Campaigners demanded that a previous commitment to 'measures for ensuring that slavery and human trafficking is not taking place in its business or supply chains' be upheld.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, an arch China-sceptic, pointed to the legislation which he said had 'no caveat'. But on Monday, a Government spokesman said: 'We have strict procurement controls to ensure that any solar panels are free from forced labour, as far as possible. All contracts issued under the schools and hospitals solar initiative complied with UK procurement rules, including extensive requirements under the Modern Slavery Act.

' Eleanor Lyons, the independent anti-slavery commissioner, said: 'The race to Net Zero should never come at the expense of people forced to produce goods in horrendous conditions, working endless hours and under constant surveillance. - 'The Government promised taxpayers their money would not fund products linked to forced labour.





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UK Renewable Energy ED Miliiband Net Zero Goals Forced Labor China Supply Chain Forced Labor Ban Shadow Energy Secretary Anti-Slavery Commissioner

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