UK Athletics faces huge fine after Paralympian's death in metal throwing cage collapse

UK Athletics chiefs are facing a huge fine after a Paralympian was killed when part of a metal throwing cage collapsed on his head. The athlete, Abdullah Hayayei, was fatally injured as he trained for the World Paralympic Athletics Championships in east London on July 11, 2017.

UK Athletics chiefs are facing a huge fine after a Paralympian was killed when part of a metal throwing cage collapse d on his head. United Arab Emirates shot-putter Abdullah Hayayei , 36, was fatally injured as he trained for the World Paralympic Athletics Championships at Newham Leisure Centre in east London on July 11, 2017.

The throwing cage fell apart in the wind because 'half of it was missing', the Old Bailey heard. It had been purchased for the London 2012 Olympics, but was gifted by the Organisation Committee to UK Athletics after the end of the Paralympics in September 2012. Father-of-five Mr Hayayei, whose youngest child was just two when the incident happened, was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived at the leisure centre.

The athlete had been training to compete in the F34 class at the championships, which features competitors with functional arms but who have difficulties using their legs. He came sixth at javelin and seventh in shot put at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio. Mr Hayayei's coach Ayman Ibrahim and his assistant Abdula Shaik were just 13 metres away when the structure collapsed. UK Athletics Ltd, the national governing body for athletics, admitted corporate manslaughter in February.

Keith Davies, 79, head of sport for the championships, denied gross negligence manslaughter but admitted failing to take reasonable care for health and safety under Section 7 and Section 33 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. For UK Athletics, Simon Antrobus KC argued a fine should be in 'the very bottom' of the sentencing range - at £350,000 - due to the organisation's diminishing turnover since the tragedy.

UK Athletics has agreed to pay £44,000 in prosecution costs. In his statement, coach Mr Ibrahim told police how Mr Hayayei was 'about to throw' when the cage 'collapsed'. After taking a blow equivalent to a 200kg weight, the Paralympian fell unconscious and was declared dead later that evening despite resuscitation attempts by helicopter paramedics. Mr Hayayei's widow, Badria Al-Yahyaei, said: 'He was my husband and father of my children.

He was very close to me and cared deeply for us and the house. Despite his disability he was able to provide us with a stable life.

' She said Mr Hayayei's surviving five children - aged 14, 13, nine, seven, and two at the time of his death - now rely on his brother financially, after seeing their monthly income plummet from £8,000 to £1,800. 'He used to take care of every detail of the house and follow up on the children's studies and needs,' Ms Al-Yahyaei said. 'His presence was very important to us all.

'It was a huge shock to me because I was waiting for news of his victory and success in the championships. A photo from Mr Hayayei's family and issued by the Metropolitan Police of the father of fiv





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UK Athletics Metal Throwing Cage Collapse Paralympian Death World Paralympic Athletics Championships Health And Safety At Work Act 1974 Corporate Manslaughter Gross Negligence Manslaughter Simon Antrobus KC £350 000 Fine Diminishing Turnover £44 000 In Prosecution Costs Abdullah Hayayei Badria Al-Yahyaei Children's Studies And Needs Stable Life Victory And Success In The Championships Huge Shock Constant Fear And Anxiety Living In Continuous Sadness Great Determination And Ambition Source Of Pride Direct' Training Not A Truthful Statement Five Gallon Water Bottles Not All The Bottles Were Filled To Marked Leve Specialist Cage Manufacturer Mondo Re-Erection By Volunteers Directly Involved In Its Purchase Led Its Use Until July 2017 Witnessed The Cage's Re-Erection Five Gallon Water Bottles Not All The Bottles Were Filled To Marked Leve Specialist Cage Manufacturer Mondo Re-Erection By Volunteers Directly Involved In Its Purchase Led Its Use Until July 2017 Witnessed The Cage's Re-Erection

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