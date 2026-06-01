UK at risk from migrant smugglers using yachts to evade authorities

Ministers are being accused of turning a blind eye to gangs smuggling migrants and drugs on yachts into Britain via quiet villages, officials have warned. A National Crime Agency campaign has been relaunched in villages more than 30 miles away from the coast to encourage the public to report suspicious vessels.

Ministers are putting the UK at risk by 'willingly turning a blind eye' to gangs smuggling migrants and drugs on yachts into Britain via quiet villages , officials have warned.

Smugglers are turning to yachts to provide the clandestine route for people to enter the UK illegally while avoiding detection, typically for those not wishing to claim asylum. It's being warned that smugglers are increasingly turning to more inland destinations to load and unload their cargo - in many cases people who may be coming to the UK to work illegally or otherwise evade authorities.

A National Crime Agency campaign aimed at encouraging the public to report suspicious vessels, Project Kraken, has been relaunched in villages more than 30 miles away from the coast. It comes after a spate of smuggling stings which have revealed private pleasure crafts carrying up to two dozen people, drugs or other goods crammed under deck after they attempted to arrive in the UK.

Just this week, five men were arrested after a yacht carrying seven Albanian nationals was stopped off the south coast of England. Yachts carrying migrants have been foiled all around Britain's coastline, including off the coast of Newquay, Brixham, and Chichester. But less conventional targets have also included the village or Rye, East Sussex, two miles inland. Officials have now warned the government has no grip on the crisis - with successful finds almost entirely dependent on tipoffs or luck.

They say this allows people who may have criminal records, previously have been deported or be vulnerable to exploitation to enter the country unchecked. Smugglers are turning to yachts to provide a clandestine route for people to enter the UK illegally while avoiding detection, typically for those not wishing to claim asylum, with criminal records or deportation orders against them.

In Chichester, five men were arrested this week after a yacht ferrying seven illegal Albanian migrants was intercepted in the city's marina. Places on yachts heading to the UK are now being advertised by people smugglers on TikTok. A migrant hides in a yacht on a trip to the UK organised by Mohammed Ali Nareman.

Lucy Moreton, Professional Officer at the Immigration Services Union, told the Daily Mail the Government is 'putting the UK at risk' and has no idea of the scale of the problem. She said Border Force and other enforcement agencies don't have enough resources and spend what they do have almost exclusively on combatting small boats.

'The Government now willingly turns a blind eye,' she told the Daily Mail. 'We know it is happening, but we do not know the extent. The reason we do not know is we do not look, and ultimately we cannot afford to look.

'We are putting the UK at risk by not looking but we cannot afford to look. ' She added that those arriving via yacht are typically not in the UK to claim asylum or register for benefits, instead 'they are coming to the UK for another reason and whatever the reason, it is not a good one'. 'The reason you do it that way rather than jump on a small boat is not to be fingerprinted.

' Rather than declare themselves to authorities, Ms Moreton said those who arrive via yacht are purposely trying to avoid detection, often because they are already known to authorities or have deportation orders against them. She pointed to a lack of resources for border agents, adding: 'The attention is all on small boats.

'The Border Force do not have enough budget to meet their head count. What little presence we used to have in the maritime industry, building up connections and intelligence that would enable us to disrupt this, it has all been removed.

' Researcher for the Oxford Migration Observatory Mihnea Cuibus agreed: 'It is partly because of a lack of resources because of course this is really hard to monitor and hard to track. 'One does sympathise that this would be very hard to get a handle on and at the same time the Border Force has put a lot of its resources into the small boats phenomenon but there are not enough to also deal with this.

' He added that the 'average' asylum seeker generally doesn't arrive in Britain on yachts - citing the extra expense. Mohammed Ali Nareman, 37, was at the centre of an international people smuggling ring that charged desperate migrants thousands of pounds to reach the UK





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