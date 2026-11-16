Home Office minister Anna Turley reveals nightly asylum costs at ex-military camps match hotel rates, amid rising transport bills and political backlash over new site approvals.

The UK Government faces intense scrutiny after Home Office minister Anna Turley confirmed that housing asylum seekers at former military bases costs nearly as much as the previously utilized hotel accommodations. This admission highlights the financial complexities of the Labour Party's strategy to move migrants out of expensive hotel contracts and into repurposed defense sites across England.

Nightly Costs Mirror Hotel Rates at Essex and Sussex Sites

Anna Turley disclosed in a written Parliamentary response that the estimated nightly cost to house a single migrant at the ex-military base in Wethersfield, Essex, is £135. Simultaneously, the projected cost per night at the ex-Ministry of Defence camp in Crowborough, East Sussex, stands at approximately £138.

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These figures emerged during a response to a query from Conservative MP Andrew Snowden, who specifically requested the inclusion of policing costs met by the Home Office in the total nightly rates. While these per-head accommodation costs appear lower than the pre-summer hotel average of £144, the reality of hotel expenses has shifted drastically. Hotel costs have recently climbed to nearly £200 per person, but this surge is largely artificial, driven by ministers paying for empty rooms as the volume of migrants housed in hotels is scaled down.

Transportation Expenses Surge Under New Relocation Policy

Beyond accommodation, the logistical burden of relocating individuals to these remote or semi-rural military sites has caused transportation expenditures to skyrocket. The Labour policy of dispersing asylum seekers to former military installations requires significant logistical support to move individuals from urban centers to these specific locations.

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Data obtained by the Mail on Sunday reveals that spending on private hire transport for asylum seekers reached £25.9 million in the financial year 2025-26, excluding the month of March. This represents a significant financial outflow, closely tracking the £26.4 million spent in the previous 2024-25 fiscal year.

Historical data indicates a sharp upward trend in these costs. In 2023-24, transport spending was £20.1 million, jumping 30 percent to the levels seen in the subsequent year. By 2022-23, the figure was even lower at £18.6 million. Additionally, the average daily spend on taxis and bus shuttle services soared to nearly £80,000 last year. Recipients at the Wethersfield and Crowborough camps currently utilize daily minibus services for excursions away from the sites, adding further operational overhead to the housing strategy.

Political Backlash Over MoD Bicester Approval

Anger from opposition parties has intensified following the Government's recent decision to grant planning permission for another former military base, MoD Bicester, located near the village of Piddington in Oxfordshire. Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller tabled an emergency debate in the House of Commons, accusing the Government of being determined to open a large asylum center despite known structural and sewage risks.

Calum Miller warned that renovating the site could cost up to £1 billion and criticized ministers for approving the plan while admitting they could not eliminate all risks to surrounding residents. Conservative MP Joy Morrissey, the shadow minister for women, argued that the Government chose to put women and girls at risk by approving the site, citing concerns over crimes committed by illegal migrants against young girls.

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Further criticizing the decision, Conservative MP Greg Smith highlighted that the Government ignored 3,177 public representations opposing the MoD Bicester plans, proceeding with only one single expression of support. Sir Ashley Fox added that the decision ignores international moves, noting that five EU countries are now adopting the British taxpayer-funded Rwanda deportation center model, which the Labour Government abandoned.

Government Defense and Strategic Shift from Hotels

Anna Turley defended the administration's approach, accusing the Conservative Party of having brass necks and insisting that Labour is effectively managing the chaos left by the previous administration. She maintained that utilizing former military barracks serves the national interest and represents the only viable method to end the costly and wholly unsustainable practice of housing asylum seekers in hotels.

The strategic shift away from hotels has been substantial since the 2024 general election. The number of hotels used to house asylum seekers has dropped from more than 400 prior to the election to fewer than 160 currently. Former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel countered these defenses, stating in a Commons debate that scrapping the Rwanda deportation scheme was a major mistake. She argued that sites like Bicester and Wethersfield would not be necessary if the flagship Tory policy had remained in place.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice also voiced public concern, suggesting the high costs would appall citizens and questioning why facilities are not converted into proper detention centers behind secure perimeters. The ongoing debate underscores the deep political division over the most effective and humane way to manage asylum accommodation and migration flows in the UK.