Investigation reveals police attended only half of 2.5 million anti-social behaviour reports. Lambeth Council closes 99.8% of cases without action while incidents rise every 20 seconds.

Anti-social behaviour incidents are reported on average every 20 seconds across the United Kingdom, according to a damning new investigation. Data obtained by a Channel 4 Dispatches investigation found there were almost 2.5 million reports of ASB over 18 months, but police failed to attend half of them. The findings expose a severe gap in law enforcement response and local authority accountability across the country.

Investigation Reveals Systemic Response Failures

The core findings of the Channel 4 Dispatches programme, titled Lawless Britain? Undercover on the Streets, highlight a widespread breakdown in the management of public order. Four in ten police forces attended less than a third of reported incidents during the specified period. This statistical failure suggests that a significant portion of the public is left without official protection or resolution when dealing with neighborhood disturbances and criminal intimidation.

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Policing minister Sarah Jones admitted to reporters for the programme that the findings were not great. Her admission confirms that the issue is not merely a matter of resource allocation but a broader systemic challenge that requires immediate governmental attention. The scale of unaddressed incidents indicates that the current model of responding to anti-social behaviour is insufficient for the volume of cases occurring daily.

Lambeth Council Closes 99.8% of Cases Without Action

While police handle alleged criminal offences, councils are responsible for environmental violations and lower-level incidents. Lambeth Council in south London was revealed as the worst-performing town hall in the UK for tackling these issues. The authority closed 99.8 per cent of nearly 10,000 reported cases in 2025 without any formal enforcement action. This near-total lack of intervention has left residents in some of the most affected areas feeling abandoned by their local government.

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The distinction between police powers and council responsibilities is critical to understanding the scope of the problem. Councils deal with alleged environmental violations, neighbourly disputes and lower-level incidents such as dog fouling. However, the data from Lambeth shows that even these manageable issues are being ignored at a rate that exacerbates community tension and fear among residents.

Residents Describe Intimidation and Unsafe Living Conditions

Reporters visited a string of ASB hotspots as part of the investigation, including in Brixton, south London. Within hours of filming starting, the reporting crew faced aggressive intimidation, witnessed crack cocaine being openly smoked on the doorstep and captured the violent arrest of a man who appeared to attack a female police officer. These incidents illustrate the raw danger present in areas where enforcement is lax.

One local tenant told the programme how difficult it is to raise a family when having to jump over someone injecting themselves or smoking something on their doorstep. The psychological toll is evident, with residents saying they sometimes have to turn the TV up loud just so they pretend that they don't live where they live. This sense of isolation and fear is a direct consequence of the unchecked anti-social behaviour in their immediate vicinity.

The investigation also highlighted extreme violence in other regions. Reporters visited Tyneside, where one local woman anonymously told the programme how her husband was beaten by a gang of masked e-bikers in front of their family after a minor traffic dispute. The woman stated that the attackers kept kicking her husband repeatedly, an act of brutality that went largely unchallenged in the immediate aftermath.

Authorities Respond with Patrols and Admissions of Fault

A Scotland Yard spokesman said that following concerns from residents in Brixton, officers carried out targeted patrols and activity in specific areas. This increased presence has resulted in a 33.7 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour reports over the past year in the area. The Metropolitan Police stated they are working closely with partners including local authorities to identify issues, target offenders and address factors which may contribute to anti-social behaviour.

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Similarly, a spokesman for South Tyneside Council said that working with Northumbria Police and other partners, they take action every day to tackle anti-social behaviour across South Tyneside. The Business and Community Response Team alone carries out more than 200 patrols each month, suggesting a more proactive approach than seen in other regions. These figures are cited to demonstrate that coordinated efforts can yield measurable reductions in disorder.

Councillor Jonathan Bartley, of Lambeth Council, said that he recognises the serious problems residents are experiencing in parts of Brixton. He acknowledged issues including open drug use, intimidation and behaviour that is making people feel unsafe in their own neighbourhoods. Councillor Bartley added that the council recognises that the response to these problems has not always been good enough, marking a shift in tone from the previously reported inaction.

Another victim of the current system is a 19-year-old care leaver who gained exclusive access to speak to reporters about her living situation. She told how she has been housed next to an active drug den by her local council. She stated that she lives in constant fear after a string of reported violent incidents, adding that it just feels like she is always on high alert and that she does not want to be there by herself. Her case highlights the human cost of inadequate housing and social support interventions.

A group of balaclava-clad e-bike riders on the outskirts of London admitted to wearing masks to evade police. This tactic of concealment allows offenders to operate with impunity, further complicating the ability of law enforcement to maintain order. The combination of low police attendance rates and sophisticated evasion tactics by offenders creates an environment where anti-social behaviour thrives unchecked.