UK appoints climate security envoy as Thunberg criticizes COP31 leaders

Small island leaders at the talks also emphasized the urgent need for action.

Andy Burnham, British prime minister, speaks during a plenary session at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. ANTALYA, Turkey — The United Kingdom on Thursday announced the appointment of a special envoy to tackle security threats from climate change, while small island leaders called for urgent action at theAlix Sebastien Pillay, the vice president of Seychelles, a 115-island archipelago in the Indian Ocean, said his country’s very survival is at stake.

“It is time to move past the talking,” Pillay said. “For Seychelles, climate action is not simply an environmental priority. ”at the U.N. climate talks, where government leaders addressed the state of a warming world and what they plan to do about it.

Also read COP31 Climate Conference Opens in Antalya Under Turkey-Australia Co-Hosting

While the entire globe is threatened by souped-up storms, hotter heat waves, worsening droughts and floods, island nations are among the hardest hit by climate change as they also have to deal with rising seas swallowing up their land. Pillay said Seychelles is experiencing millions of dollars of damage as a result of storms and floods, despite contributing little to increased global warming.needs to be urgently strengthened.

“Climate recovery must not come at the expense of our development or push vulnerable nations further into unsustainable debt. ” People wait in line at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. “Sea temperatures in the central Pacific are more than three degrees above normal.

It is a warning of what is coming if we do not cut emissions now,” Tagelagi said. The comment came as a report said the world has failed to slow global warming trends in the past five years because plans weren’t realized and efforts that would have helped were canceled out.

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“Aggregated climate action has now essentially stalled for five consecutive years with positive and negative actions canceling each other out,” the independent Climate Action Tracker said in its report. The first five years after the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world did so much that it trimmed an entire degree Celsius from warming projections, but nothing has changed since, the report said.is caused mainly by the release of greenhouse gases, which happens when fuels like gas, oil and coal are burned.

Confronting climate change means finding ways toput into the atmosphere each year. Countries establish plans to reduce emissions, called nationally determined contributions. The speed of reductions and ways to achieve them are different by country. Because collective efforts of countries haven’t significantly reduced global emissions, the world is now “headed toward an irrecoverable overshoot of 1.5 degrees Celsius” above pre-industrial temperatures, which is the warming threshold the world adopted during the Paris Agreement, according to the report.

The report said if nations fulfill all their climate promises — which is a big if — the globe will end the century 2.6 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times. FILE – Yoohaa Ibrahim Saeed and Mariyam Ulfa Ahmed, of Ripple, a youth group, pull out a fishing line that has become entangled with a coral during an underwater clean up session with the Aloha Ufaa Surf Club off the coast of Hulhumale, Maldives, June 27, 2026.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the appointment of a special representative to deal with security risks from the climate crisis, one of the first such appointments anywhere in the world.

“Climate is a national security issue,” Burnham said at the summit. “The climate crisis is not a distant threat. It is upon us all now devastating lives and livelihoods everywhere. ” He said Britain would place climate resilience high on the agenda when it assumes the G20 presidency next year.

The appointment of Madeleine Alessandri as special representative for climate security follows a recent British government assessment warning that damage to ecosystems, driven partly by climate change, could disrupt food supplies and fuel conflict and migration since the island nation imports about 40% of its food. Climate activists said Burnham’s policies do not fully align with the sense of urgency he expressed in his speech.

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“Burnham needs to start bridging the widening chasm between words and deeds on climate action,” said Ami McCarthy of Greenpeace UK. FILE – The once iconic Holiday Inn villas in Port Vila, Vanuatu, sit partially sunken, July 19, 2025, after being hit by multiple cyclones and an earthquake that caused irreparable damage. “The future we feared has become the present we are living. Climate change knows no borders.

No nation can face it alone. Solidarity must mean real action,” said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif, like many other leaders from countries ravaged by climate impacts, said adequate financing needs to be made available to deal with climate disasters, such as the 2022 floods in Pakistan that submerged over a third of the country and resulted in thousands of deaths and over $30 billion in damage.

The United States — the world’s second-largest polluter after China and the largest historical polluter — was again absent from the summit after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from climate negotiations. Still, a group of U.S. state and local leaders arrived in Antalya to show their commitment to combating climate change. Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the talks, California governor Gavin Newsom said Trump’s “head is soaked with oil.

” “He’s a wholly owned subsidiary of Big Oil. And we have been on the receiving end of some of the most aggressive assaults on our climate leadership in a generation,” he said.

“I don’t expect that his secretary of energy or secretary of interior are going to do anything but double down . ” Activist Greta Thunberg attends a news conference at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey. “We are heading toward a future of more genocides and ecocides where basic necessities become luxury,” Thunberg said at a news conference on the sidelines of the summit.

“The planet is not dying, it is being killed,” she said. “And we know by who. And it is being killed by the very same people often thought to come to our rescue. No one is coming to our rescue.

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