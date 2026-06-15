UK Appeals Court Upholds Ban on Palestine Action, Sparking Criticism

The UK Appeals Court upheld the Labour government's proscription of Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act of 2000, despite criticism from Labour MP and human rights groups. The ban on support for Palestine Action remains a criminal offense, and arrests continue outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

'Travesty of Justice': UK Appeals Court Slammed for Upholding Ban on Palestine Action "Classifying protest through direct action as terrorism brings Parliament and our judicial system into disrepute," said one Labour MP.

, the Court of Appeal in London on Monday upheld the Labour government’s proscription of Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act of 2000. , more than 3,300 people have been arrested across Britain since last July "simply for their engagement in acts of peacefulopposing the proscription"—including more than 2,000 who have been arrested simply for holding signs that read "I oppose “We acknowledge the Court of Appeal’s judgment that the home secretary’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action was lawful,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement shortly after.

“This means that expressing support for the organization remains a criminal offense, and officers will arrest those who break the law. ” “Officers are policing a protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice today where a number of people are displaying placards in support of Palestine Action," it continued.

"Arrests are underway. ”Arrests continue outside the Royal Courts of Justice after Court of Appeal find proscription of Palestine Action to be lawful. Palestine Action, which no longer exists in its original form, did not promote violence against individuals. But its members damaged sites linked to Elbit Systems, an Israeli weapons manufacturer, and last June broke into Brize Norton, Britain’s largest air force base, in Oxfordshire, vandalizing two aircraft.

The activists who were given hefty sentences on Friday have argued that “innocent lives were saved” by their destruction of military equipment in the Elbit facility.

Drones manufactured by the company have beenin use during attacks on civilians, including the April 2024 strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy that killed seven aid But although members of the group have never been accused of any premeditated act of violence against other human beings, the British government’s terror designation puts it on the same level, legally speaking, as al-Qaeda, thewith Palestine Action, ruling that the ban on support breached the rights to free expression and assembly under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on However, a five-judge appeals court panel overruled this decision on Monday, with Chief Justice Sue Carr writing that while the ban was “highly controversial,” and that the group “was supported by many otherwise law-abiding citizens,” it was a “fundamental mistake to overlook the fact that Palestine Action overtly promoted unlawful violence amounting to terrorism.

” Pointing to its sabotage of Elbit, she said the group's actions were “intended to close down lawful businesses” and said that "future threats and risks posed to third-party individuals and property by Palestine Action were perhaps the most important factors to weigh in the balance.

” Carr said that the ban would "not prevent public expressions of support for the Palestinian cause or opposition to Israel and to the But in the process, even she acknowledged that such a severe restriction on peaceful assembly in support of Palestine Action could indeed have a "chilling effect" on otherwise law-abiding citizens and cause them to be "deterred from assembling lawfully or making their strongly held anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian views public for fear of their actions being construed as support for Palestine Action.

" Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, who challenged the ban in court, said her group would "fight this all the way" and planned to appeal to the UK"We will not stop fighting to overturn one of the most extreme attacks on free speech and the right to protest in modern British history," she said. "This unprecedented abuse of power has devastated the lives of thousands of people while silencing dissent over Israel’s slaughter of the Palestinian people during the genocide, when that dissent could not be more urgent.

”This case remains about much more than one group. What’s important for all of us to understand is that proscription is one of the strongest powers the government has. Ammar Kazmi, the senior legal coordinator for the Derby-based Left Legal Fighting Fund, said that with this ruling, the judges allowed the political objective of criminalizing pro-Palestine speech to take precedence over the law.

"The judges allowed policy reasons to override strictly legal arguments, and they showed deference to ‘national security’ questions," he. "They also said that proscription is a ‘proportionate’ interference with free speech rights. In other words, they allowed the government to ride roughshod over the law.

""What’s important for all of us to understand is that proscribing a group as a terrorist organization is one of the strongest powers the government has," the human rights group said. "The banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization is a grave misuse of counterterrorism powers with serious consequences for human rights.

"who have been hauled off by police for holding protest signs opposing the ban—including dozens arrested on Friday for opposing the, "Parliament should reverse the decision to proscribe Palestine Action urgently before we see large numbers of elderly people in particular being dragged before our courts. " It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.

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But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we. , the Court of Appeal in London on Monday upheld the Labour government’s proscription of Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act of 2000.

, more than 3,300 people have been arrested across Britain since last July "simply for their engagement in acts of peacefulopposing the proscription"—including more than 2,000 who have been arrested simply for holding signs that read "I oppose “We acknowledge the Court of Appeal’s judgment that the home secretary’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action was lawful,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement shortly after.

“This means that expressing support for the organization remains a criminal offense, and officers will arrest those who break the law. ” “Officers are policing a protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice today where a number of people are displaying placards in support of Palestine Action," it continued.

"Arrests are underway. ”Arrests continue outside the Royal Courts of Justice after Court of Appeal find proscription of Palestine Action to be lawful. Palestine Action, which no longer exists in its original form, did not promote violence against individuals. But its members damaged sites linked to Elbit Systems, an Israeli weapons manufacturer, and last June broke into Brize Norton, Britain’s largest air force base, in Oxfordshire, vandalizing two aircraft.

The activists who were given hefty sentences on Friday have argued that “innocent lives were saved” by their destruction of military equipment in the Elbit facility.

Drones manufactured by the company have beenin use during attacks on civilians, including the April 2024 strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy that killed seven aid But although members of the group have never been accused of any premeditated act of violence against other human beings, the British government’s terror designation puts it on the same level, legally speaking, as al-Qaeda, thewith Palestine Action, ruling that the ban on support breached the rights to free expression and assembly under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on However, a five-judge appeals court panel overruled this decision on Monday, with Chief Justice Sue Carr writing that while the ban was “highly controversial,” and that the group “was supported by many otherwise law-abiding citizens,” it was a “fundamental mistake to overlook the fact that Palestine Action overtly promoted unlawful violence amounting to terrorism.

” Pointing to its sabotage of Elbit, she said the group's actions were “intended to close down lawful businesses” and said that "future threats and risks posed to third-party individuals and property by Palestine Action were perhaps the most important factors to weigh in the balance.

” Carr said that the ban would "not prevent public expressions of support for the Palestinian cause or opposition to Israel and to the But in the process, even she acknowledged that such a severe restriction on peaceful assembly in support of Palestine Action could indeed have a "chilling effect" on otherwise law-abiding citizens and cause them to be "deterred from assembling lawfully or making their strongly held anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian views public for fear of their actions being construed as support for Palestine Action.

" Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, who challenged the ban in court, said her group would "fight this all the way" and planned to appeal to the UK"We will not stop fighting to overturn one of the most extreme attacks on free speech and the right to protest in modern British history," she said. "This unprecedented abuse of power has devastated the lives of thousands of people while silencing dissent over Israel’s slaughter of the Palestinian people during the genocide, when that dissent could not be more urgent.

”This case remains about much more than one group. What’s important for all of us to understand is that proscription is one of the strongest powers the government has. Ammar Kazmi, the senior legal coordinator for the Derby-based Left Legal Fighting Fund, said that with this ruling, the judges allowed the political objective of criminalizing pro-Palestine speech to take precedence over the law.

"The judges allowed policy reasons to override strictly legal arguments, and they showed deference to ‘national security’ questions," he. "They also said that proscription is a ‘proportionate’ interference with free speech rights. In other words, they allowed the government to ride roughshod over the law.

""What’s important for all of us to understand is that proscribing a group as a terrorist organization is one of the strongest powers the government has," the human rights group said. "The banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization is a grave misuse of counterterrorism powers with serious consequences for human rights.

"who have been hauled off by police for holding protest signs opposing the ban—including dozens arrested on Friday for opposing the, "Parliament should reverse the decision to proscribe Palestine Action urgently before we see large numbers of elderly people in particular being dragged before our courts. "Declassified Report Belies UK 'Terrorism' Designation for Palestine Action › UK Palestine Action Activists Hit With ‘Completely Disproportionate’ Terrorism Sentences for Israeli Weapons Sabotage ›Palestine Action Prison Hunger Strike Ends After UK Rejects Contract for Israeli Arms Firm ›, the Court of Appeal in London on Monday upheld the Labour government’s proscription of Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act of 2000.

, more than 3,300 people have been arrested across Britain since last July "simply for their engagement in acts of peacefulopposing the proscription"—including more than 2,000 who have been arrested simply for holding signs that read "I oppose “We acknowledge the Court of Appeal’s judgment that the home secretary’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action was lawful,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement shortly after.

“This means that expressing support for the organization remains a criminal offense, and officers will arrest those who break the law. ” “Officers are policing a protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice today where a number of people are displaying placards in support of Palestine Action," it continued.

"Arrests are underway. ”Arrests continue outside the Royal Courts of Justice after Court of Appeal find proscription of Palestine Action to be lawful. Palestine Action, which no longer exists in its original form, did not promote violence against individuals. But its members damaged sites linked to Elbit Systems, an Israeli weapons manufacturer, and last June broke into Brize Norton, Britain’s largest air force base, in Oxfordshire, vandalizing two aircraft.

The activists who were given hefty sentences on Friday have argued that “innocent lives were saved” by their destruction of military equipment in the Elbit facility.

Drones manufactured by the company have beenin use during attacks on civilians, including the April 2024 strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy that killed seven aid But although members of the group have never been accused of any premeditated act of violence against other human beings, the British government’s terror designation puts it on the same level, legally speaking, as al-Qaeda, thewith Palestine Action, ruling that the ban on support breached the rights to free expression and assembly under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on However, a five-judge appeals court panel overruled this decision on Monday, with Chief Justice Sue Carr writing that while the ban was “highly controversial,” and that the group “was supported by many otherwise law-abiding citizens,” it was a “fundamental mistake to overlook the fact that Palestine Action overtly promoted unlawful violence amounting to terrorism.

” Pointing to its sabotage of Elbit, she said the group's actions were “intended to close down lawful businesses” and said that "future threats and risks posed to third-party individuals and property by Palestine Action were perhaps the most important factors to weigh in the balance.

” Carr said that the ban would "not prevent public expressions of support for the Palestinian cause or opposition to Israel and to the But in the process, even she acknowledged that such a severe restriction on peaceful assembly in support of Palestine Action could indeed have a "chilling effect" on otherwise law-abiding citizens and cause them to be "deterred from assembling lawfully or making their strongly held anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian views public for fear of their actions being construed as support for Palestine Action.

" Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, who challenged the ban in court, said her group would "fight this all the way" and planned to appeal to the UK"We will not stop fighting to overturn one of the most extreme attacks on free speech and the right to protest in modern British history," she said. "This unprecedented abuse of power has devastated the lives of thousands of people while silencing dissent over Israel’s slaughter of the Palestinian people during the genocide, when that dissent could not be more urgent.

”This case remains about much more than one group. What’s important for all of us to understand is that proscription is one of the strongest powers the government has. Ammar Kazmi, the senior legal coordinator for the Derby-based Left Legal Fighting Fund, said that with this ruling, the judges allowed the political objective of criminalizing pro-Palestine speech to take precedence over the law.

"The judges allowed policy reasons to override strictly legal arguments, and they showed deference to ‘national security’ questions," he. "They also said that proscription is a ‘proportionate’ interference with free speech rights. In other words, they allowed the government to ride roughshod over the law.

""What’s important for all of us to understand is that proscribing a group as a terrorist organization is one of the strongest powers the government has," the human rights group said. "The banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization is a grave misuse of counterterrorism powers with serious consequences for human rights.

"who have been hauled off by police for holding protest signs opposing the ban—including dozens arrested on Friday for opposing the, "Parliament should reverse the decision to proscribe Palestine Action urgently before we see large numbers of elderly people in particular being dragged before our courts. "Declassified Report Belies UK 'Terrorism' Designation for Palestine Action › UK Palestine Action Activists Hit With ‘Completely Disproportionate’ Terrorism Sentences for Israeli Weapons Sabotage ›Palestine Action Prison Hunger Strike Ends After UK Rejects Contract for Israeli Arms Firm › The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Appeals Court Palestine Action Terrorism Act Labour MP Proscription Arrests Royal Courts Of Justice Elbit Systems Brize Norton Oxfordshire Vandalizing Aircraft Elbit Facility Drones Civilian Deaths World Central Kitchen Convoy April 2024 Pro-Palestine Speech National Security Proportionate Interference Proscribing A Group As A Terrorist Organizatio Strongest Powers Government Law Free Speech Assembly European Convention On Human Rights Human Rights Groups

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UK’s ban on Palestine Action under terror legislation was lawful, Court of Appeal saysThe British government acted lawfully when it banned the protest group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, the Court of Appeal in London ruled on Monday.

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UK appeal court upholds Palestine Action terror banPalestine Action, which had increasingly targeted Israel-linked defence companies in Britain with a particular focus on Israel's largest defence firm Elbit Systems, was proscribed under terrorism laws last year.

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UK Court Upholds Ban on Palestine Action as Terrorist GroupThe UK Court of Appeal has ruled that the government's proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization is lawful, overturning a previous High Court decision. Amnesty International and civil liberties campaigners have criticized the ruling, arguing it expands counter-terrorism powers and threatens the right to protest.

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