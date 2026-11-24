A Channel 4 Dispatches investigation reveals nearly 2.5 million anti-social behavior reports in 18 months, with police failing to attend half. Lambeth Council faces criticism for inaction.

Nearly 2.5 million incidents of anti-social behavior were reported across the United Kingdom over an 18-month period, exposing a significant gap between public safety expectations and actual enforcement. According to data obtained by a Channel 4 Dispatches investigation, these incidents occur on average every 20 seconds, yet police forces failed to attend to half of all reported cases. This widespread lack of response has sparked intense scrutiny of local authorities and national policing strategies.

Police Attendance Statistics Reveal Systemic Gaps

The investigation uncovered that four out of ten police forces attended fewer than one-third of the anti-social behavior incidents they were called to handle. This statistic highlights a severe capacity or prioritization issue within the UK law enforcement framework. While anti-social behavior often involves complex social issues, the failure to respond to these reports leaves many communities feeling unprotected and ignored by their local authorities.

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Lambeth Council Faces Severe Criticism for Inaction

Lambeth Council in south London has been identified as the worst-performing local authority in the country for tackling these issues. In 2025, the council closed 99.8 percent of nearly 10,000 reported cases without any formal enforcement action. This extremely high closure rate without consequences has drawn sharp criticism from residents who feel that environmental violations and neighborly disputes are being dismissed rather than resolved.

Direct Impact on Residents and Community Safety

The human cost of these statistics is evident in the testimonies collected by reporters in Brixton and other hotspots. One tenant described the trauma of having to jump over individuals injecting drugs on his doorstep while trying to raise a family. He explained that the intimidation is so pervasive that he must turn his television volume up high to mask the reality of his living environment. Such accounts underscore the psychological toll that unresolved anti-social behavior takes on innocent citizens.

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Violent Incidents and Targeted Policing Efforts

The investigation team witnessed extreme cases of violence, including the arrest of a man who appeared to attack a female police officer and a woman whose husband was beaten by masked e-bikers in Tyneside. In response to resident concerns in Brixton, Scotland Yard reported a 33.7 percent reduction in anti-social behavior reports over the past year through targeted patrols. Policing Minister Sarah Jones acknowledged that the overall findings were not positive, admitting that the current situation is unacceptable.

Official Responses and Future Community Actions

Despite the negative findings, local councils and police forces maintain that active measures are in place. South Tyneside Council stated that their Business and Community Response Team conducts over 200 patrols monthly in collaboration with Northumbria Police. Councillor Jonathan Bartley of Lambeth Council conceded that the response to problems in Brixton has not always been good enough, signaling a potential shift in how local authorities approach enforcement and resident safety in the coming months.