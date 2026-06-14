UK anti-Islam activist Robinson briefly detained under terrorism laws

British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson said he was detained at Heathrow Airport on Saturday and had his phone seized, after a week when he posted heavily online about racist and anti-immigrant riots in Northern Ireland.

Reuters — British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson said he was detained at Heathrow Airport on Saturday and had his phone seized, after a week when he posted heavily online about racist and anti-immigrant riots in Northern Ireland.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said on X he was held on Saturday evening for around three hours under the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act.

“My phone has been seized by the police,” he said on X. “Please help kick off my legal fund for defence. ” Robinson tweeted repeatedly last week about violence that swept Belfast after a video went viral showing the brutal stabbing of a man, who lost an eye in the attack. A Sudanese man has been charged with attempted murder. Police have said they are not treating the attack as terrorism.

In the days that followed rioters targeted homes and businesses owned by ethnic minorities or foreign residents in what the British minister for the province called racist thuggery. Local politicians have said far-right agitators online had helped to coordinate or promote the violence. Without naming him, a police spokesman said officers had stopped a man in his 40s at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, following his return to Britain from Russia via Turkey.

“The man was interviewed by officers and his communication devices were seized. He was subsequently released,” the spokesman said.





cnni / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyler Robinson's Legal Team Prepares for First Major Hearing in Charlie Kirk Murder CaseThe 23-year-old man accused of killing Charlie Kirk is set to appear in court next month, with a team of lawyers working to avoid a guilty verdict and keep him alive. The team includes mitigation specialists who will gather facts about Robinson's life to convince jurors to spare him from death.

Read more »

Mitigation Specialists Work to Save Life of Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer Tyler RobinsonTyler Robinson, accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, faces a potential death sentence. His legal team relies on mitigation specialists to gather life history evidence aimed at sparing him from execution.

Read more »

ZDF Accused of Spreading Disinformation, Again: Blames Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson for Belfast Migrant ViolenceGerman state media outlet ZDF faces backlash for accusing tech billionaire Elon Musk and activist Tommy Robinson of inciting violence against migrants in Belfast, lacking evidence to support their claims. This isn't the first time ZDF has been criticized for spreading disinformation.

Read more »

Tommy Robinson Detained Under Counter-Terror Laws After Returning to UK from RussiaFar-right activist Tommy Robinson was detained and interviewed by police under counter-terrorism laws after returning to the UK from Russia. He was held at Heathrow Airport for the best part of three hours before being released. Robinson has suggested he will take legal action following his temporary detention.

Read more »