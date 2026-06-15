UK Announces Ban on Social Media for Under-16s in 'Australia Plus' Package

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed a ban on children under 16 from accessing social media platforms, with additional restrictions on AI chatbots and stranger interactions on gaming sites. The policy follows a large public consultation and mirrors but expands upon Australia's model, though it faces criticism over enforceability and effectiveness.

The UK government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer , has announced a ban on children under the age of 16 accessing social media platforms. This policy, described as an 'Australia plus' package, goes beyond the measures taken in Australia by also prohibiting children's access to romantic or sexual AI chatbots and restricting their ability to chat with strangers on gaming platforms .

The decision follows a public consultation that received around 116,000 responses, with over 83% of parents believing social media risks outweigh the benefits for children and 91% supporting a minimum age of 16. The ban will apply to major platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, and Reddit, while messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal are excluded.

Additionally, the government is considering overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for users under 18, and default restrictions will be required for children up to age 17. Enforcement of the ban will rely on platforms implementing 'reasonable steps' using age assurance technologies such as government ID checks, facial or voice recognition, or 'age inference' that analyzes online behavior to estimate age.

Starmer acknowledged that some children will find ways to circumvent the ban but drew parallels to underage drinking laws, arguing that the existence of circumvention does not invalidate the need for the restriction. Critics, however, argue the ban is unenforceable due to the widespread use of VPNs and may give parents a false sense of security.

The Molly Rose Foundation, founded after the suicide of 14-year-old Molly Russell who was exposed to harmful online content, stated the ban will fail to address fundamental product safety risks and that platforms will have no incentive to implement robust protections, potentially leaving children in greater danger. The announcement has sparked a debate about the effectiveness and practicality of such a sweeping prohibition.

While Starmer emphasized that social media is making children unhappy and facilitating bullying, opponents suggest that improving the policing of existing systems would be more effective. They also raise concerns about the ban's enforceability and its potential to drive children to less regulated or more dangerous corners of the internet. The government's plan represents a significant intervention in digital life, aiming to protect minors but facing scrutiny over its implementation and unintended consequences.

The policy will now move into a phase where platforms must adapt their systems to comply, while parents and educators are left to navigate the new landscape of restricted access for young people





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