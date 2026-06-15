UK and US Leaders Confront Defence Spending Rift at G7 Summit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump met amid ongoing tensions over NATO defence spending commitments, with the US leader criticizing the UK's planned military investment as insufficient.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer held his first face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump since a series of pointed public criticisms, as the dispute over defence spending threatened to dominate the G7 leaders' gathering in France .

The encounter, which took place on Monday at the summit in Évian-les-Bains in the French Alps, comes after Trump repeatedly branded Starmer 'no Churchill' and demanded that all NATO countries increase their military expenditure to 5 percent of GDP. Under the UK's still-unpublished Defence Investment Plan, defence spending is projected to rise from 2.6 percent of GDP next year to just 2.68 percent by 2030-a figure that has already sparked resignation and sharp criticism.

Former Defence Secretary John Healey stepped down last week, stating the proposed uplift 'falls well short' of what is required to safeguard Britain's security. Despite this internal dissent, Starmer appears determined to stick with the £13.5 billion settlement that prompted Healey's resignation, a move that risks further straining transatlantic relations.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders followed months of diplomatic friction, including Starmer's refusal to allow the US to use British bases for strikes on Iran and his decision not to deploy aircraft carriers to the Middle East. Relations were further tested recently when US Vice President JD Vance made comments perceived as interfering in UK politics, prompting a strong rebuttal from Downing Street.

While Trump held a one-on-one with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday night, Starmer is reportedly not scheduled for a separate bilateral meeting with the US president during the summit, although interactions on the sidelines remain possible. Starmer's domestic political standing also faces uncertainty. A victory for Andy Burnham in Thursday's Makerfield by-election could trigger a formal leadership challenge, casting a shadow over his premiership.

Meanwhile, the prime minister is preparing to announce a new sanctions package against Russia over the war in Ukraine, including an energy deal to supply Kyiv with UK nuclear fuel for two years. The measures aim to target LNG vessels transporting banned Russian gas and expose a Russian state-linked network procuring Western technology for military use, with the expected number of sanctioned shadow fleet vessels surpassing 600.

Starmer emphasized, 'We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,' urging Putin to negotiate peace





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