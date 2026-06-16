UK and Ireland box office weekend roundup shows strong performances across genres

The latest box office figures reveal a diverse lineup leading the UK and Ireland markets, with a breakout title topping the chart with a £5.5 million opening, followed by a horror parody, a sci‑fi adventure, a classic music biopic and a Star Wars spin‑off. Several films continued to build solid cumulative totals, while upcoming releases and special events from Bakrania Media and Anime Ltd are set to expand the slate in mid‑June.

” captured the top spot at the U.K. and Ireland box office with an opening weekend of £5.5 million .. ” In its fifth frame, the breakout title continued its remarkable run, taking $2 million to bring its cumulative total to $17.9 million.

Tom Holland Called Sony Pictures Boss to Delay 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Filming So He Could Star in 'The Odyssey': 'A Tough Pill to Swallow' at FirstParamount’s horror parody reboot “Scary Movie” was third in its sophomore session, banking $3.5 million. The film has now collected a 10-day total of $9.6 million. ” followed at number four, capturing $1.3 million in its third weekend of release and has accumulated a strong $9.6 million cume.

“Masters Of The Universe,” distributed by Sony, rounded out the top five in its second weekend, pulling in $1.1 million to slide its running total to $5.7 million. Universal’s musical biopic “Michael” held the number six position in its eighth week, capturing $985,027 for a cumulative total of $69.4 million. Disney’s “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian And Grogu” landed in seventh place during its fourth frame, adding $672,122 to lift its cume to $20 million.

Trafalgar Releasing took eighth place with the concert event “BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Busan: Live Viewing,” which launched to $390,675. Disney’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2” claimed the ninth spot in its seventh week with $317,685, bringing its cume to $45.49 million.

“The Sheep Detectives,” distributed by Sony, filled out the top 10 in its sixth frame, adding $309,705 for a total of $12.8 million. ,” opening wide across over 300 locations on June 19. Bakrania Media will also active a heavy footprint during the week, starting with a June 16 launch of “Welcome To The Jungle,” alongside June 19 arrivals of “Cocktail 2” and “Jindagi Once More.

” Anime audiences will see Anime Ltd roll out Mamoru Oshii’s 1985 classic “Angel’s Egg” on June 17. Independent contemporary titles hitting screens on June 19 include Central City Media’s “Girlfriends,” and Sarah Friedland’s “Familiar Touch. ” Additional releases include Lotus Visual Productions’ “Cactus Pears,” alongside the specialized independent titles “Effi O Blaenau,” “Nino,” “Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day” via Vue Lumière, “Lesbian Space Princess,” “Killing Anna,” and Radiance Films’ release “Two Boxes: La cabina + El televisor.

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