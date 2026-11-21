UK and EU unveil a post-Brexit “reset”: most food export checks to go by 2028, a 3-year youth work-and-travel scheme for up to 200,000 by 2030, plus carbon trading and security ties. Political backlash erupts.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 20: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and President of the European Council Antonio Costa arrive at the Europa Forum for an EU-UK Summit on November 20, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium.

The EU-UK Summit has been billed as a "reset" in post-Brexit relations between Britain and the European Union, with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham traveling to Brussels to hold talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. Issues on the table include easing EU-UK agricultural trade, education and work opportunities for students and a realignment of carbon trading systems.

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could ease food trade and open up three-year work-and-travel opportunities for as many as 200,000 young people, while reigniting debate over Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with Brussels. The UK and EU plan to remove most checks on British food exports starting in 2028. In return, the UK would follow some EU rules.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 20: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and President of the European Council Antonio Costa grasp hands in a gesture of solidarity after an EU-UK Summit on November 20, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. The EU-UK Summit has been billed as a "reset" in post-Brexit relations between Britain and the European Union, with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham traveling to Brussels to hold talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

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Issues on the table include easing EU-UK agricultural trade, education and work opportunities for students and a realignment of carbon trading systems. The proposed youth scheme would allow up to 100,000 people ages 18 to 31 from each side to travel, work, and study across the UK and EU for up to three years. The sides aim to make it available by Tuition fees remain unresolved.

The UK and EU have six months to discuss an agreement covering students on both sides. The sides have concluded talks on linking their emissions trading systems, with a target to apply the agreement in 2028. Burnham said Treasury analysis estimates the deal could add up to 0.5% to the UK’s gross domestic product, or aboutover regulatory alignment and competition for young people’s jobs.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called it a “betrayal”; Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the changes did not go far enough. LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch gestures as she speaks during a press conference regarding the party's education policies on November 16, 2026 in London, England.

The Tory leader called for cuts to the amount of screen time for young pupils in schools, saying that, if her party took power, she would divert a portion of the £950 million government "EdTech" budget for laptops and instead devote £250 million to physical textbooks. Burnham said the UK and EU will informally explore options for a closer long-term relationship before their next summit.

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He said the new package is likely the limit of what can be implemented during this Parliament.