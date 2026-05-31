UK Aluminium Boss Slams Ed Miliband's Net-Zero Policies as Nimbyism Damaging Industry

Tom Uppington, managing director of Alvance British Aluminium, criticizes Ed Miliband's net-zero policies for imposing high energy costs and green taxes that undermine British industry, while overseas competitors face no such constraints.

Ed Miliband 's net-zero policies are akin to a form of nimbyism that is destroying British industry with high energy costs and green taxes, according to the managing director of the UK's last aluminium smelting plant.

Tom Uppington, head of the Alvance British Aluminium facility in Fort William, Scotland, has called on the Energy Secretary to fundamentally reassess the energy transition and its true cost to UK industry. He argues that while Miliband seems content with imposing measures that curtail carbon emissions and drive up energy costs for domestic producers, these same standards are not applied to overseas competitors, making it increasingly difficult for British companies to compete globally.

Uppington described this approach as nimbyism, suggesting that as long as carbon emissions are not produced in the UK, the government does not care where they occur. This policy, he claims, places an unfair burden on British industry. The Alvance smelter has experienced a surge in demand this year following the outbreak of the Iran war, which effectively cut off supplies from the Gulf.

Additionally, US tariffs of 25% on UK aluminium are much lower than those applied to other countries, providing a competitive advantage. The government predicts that domestic demand for aluminium could quadruple from 1.8 million tons to 8 million tons over the next decade, with most of that currently met by UK producers.

However, despite these favourable conditions, the smelter has only increased its capacity utilisation from 68% to 75%. Uppington explained that ramping up production further would increase energy bills to such an extent that the site would end up losing money. The plant relies on electricity beyond what it generates from its own nearly century-old hydroelectric system, and that electricity is subject to green levies based on the average level of UK carbon emissions.

This metric ignores the fact that Scottish electricity is largely generated from wind farms and hydro power, meaning the plant is taxed as if it were using coal. Uppington noted that they could be taxed on carbon emissions at the same level as a smelter in Indonesia using coal. Adding to the financial strain, the plant faces a £500,000 hit from Labour's increase in employer national insurance contributions. Uppington called for a reduction in general taxation to boost economic growth.

He argued that if conditions were more favourable, the UK could export aluminium to Europe and beyond much more effectively, emphasising that action on energy prices is what is needed right now. Aluminium is used extensively in defence, aerospace, food and drink industries, and is listed as a critical mineral by the British government. Yet, only 32,000 tons of primary aluminium is produced in Britain, and trade body Make UK recently warned that the industry is shrinking.

Three sites have closed since last autumn. James Tangney, Alvance's business development manager, pointed out that the decline in British aluminium production is occurring at the same time as demand is rising due to new technologies. Aluminium is important for electric vehicles, data centres, and traditional uses, but the UK lacks the capacity to meet demand. A MakeUK spokesperson commented that higher aluminium prices do not translate into improved viability because energy costs can overwhelm any gains in price.

Addressing elevated power costs would drive improvements in profit, stimulate growth, and encourage investment. The trade body wants further action, such as backdating the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme, which will cut bills for energy-intensive industries by up to 25%. They want it backdated by two years rather than one year when it comes into force in April 2027.

The body also calls for action to stop UK scrap aluminium from ending up abroad, noting that 400,000 tons were exported to Asia last year. Without such measures, the UK's primary aluminium production faces an uncertain future





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