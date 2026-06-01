UK Airlines Push for National 'Air Rage' Blacklist to Curb Growing Disorderly Passenger Behavior

In response to a significant increase in severe incidents of intoxicated and violent passengers on flights, UK airlines are advocating for a national information-sharing scheme to create a blacklist of offenders. The article details the rising statistics, the challenges airlines face in managing in-flight disruptions, and the proposed solution to prevent repeat offenders from flying, balancing security concerns with civil liberties.

For cabin crews facing danger and abuse, and for the vast majority of travelers who simply want a safe, relaxing journey, a clampdown on shocking behavior on passenger aircraft cannot come too soon.

Stories of alcohol-fueled disruptions have been commonplace in Britain for at least ten years. In February this year, a plane heading for Manchester from Turkey had to make an emergency landing in Brussels after two men began fighting in the aisle. The passengers were banned from the airline for life. Another flight from Luton to Alicante last September was forced to divert and radio ahead for police to meet the plane on the ground after a stag party turned violent.

While incidents such as these are thankfully rare in the context of overall passenger numbers, airlines have reported a steady increase in cases of disorderly behavior and, most concerningly, in their severity. In 2019, Civil Aviation Authority data found that airlines reported 390 serious cases of intoxicated, violent or unruly passengers that year. By 2023, that number had surged to well over 1,000.

And last month Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said his airline diverted, on average, nearly one flight a day due to bad behavior, up from one a week ten years ago. That is why UK airlines support the plans for a national scheme that would allow them to share information on perpetrators of 'air rage' incidents and create a 'blacklist' that prevents them from flying. It's intolerable that staff and fellow travelers are expected to put up with poor behavior.

But stopping it has always been difficult. Operators have a zero-tolerance policy and enforce it. But most of the time disturbances don't occur until the plane is airborne. Nor is it reasonable to ban alcohol on flights.

Airlines don't want to be obliged to impose killjoy regulations. The problem is not with having a holiday tipple - it's the minority who think they can be rowdy or aggressive towards their fellow passengers without repercussions. There's nothing wrong with wanting to have a drink at the airport or on the plane. Our holidays are special occasions, and it's natural to want to have fun from the moment they begin.

Everybody's fun is ruined, though, when flights are disrupted. Violence in any setting is terrifying, but especially so at 36,000 feet when there's no way to get away from it. The price of diverting a flight or turning back to eject disruptive passengers is high, and airlines will attempt to recoup the costs by issuing fines against those responsible. Where necessary, they will pursue this through the courts.

In some instances, this has resulted in custodial sentences. Airlines work closely with the police to pursue cases and support active investigations. Individual companies will also issue lifetime bans. And the whole industry, including airports and duty-free owners, have worked hard to raise awareness of the issue and the consequences for passengers if they break the law.

But these measures together have not proved to be a sufficient deterrent. It's not right or logical that a persistent troublemaker can be barred from one airline, yet go ahead and immediately make a booking on another. This formal scheme for sharing information across UK airlines is an obvious solution. This could be brought in without the need for new legislation.

But we do need the support of government, because currently it is not possible for airlines to exchange data and work together. The concerns of civil liberties campaigners over data privacy is understandable, but the industry should now work with ministers on the details to ensure the scheme delivers the right solutions.

The rights of a disruptive few should never be placed above those of the overwhelming majority of passengers, who behave calmly and respectfully at all times and look forward to their holidays away





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Air Rage Passenger Behavior UK Airlines Flight Disruption Alcohol On Flights Blacklist Civil Aviation Authority Ryanair Safety Data Sharing

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