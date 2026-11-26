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Utah High School Activities Association Associate Director Jeff Cluff passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, after complications from a stroke. Jeff Cluff, the associate director for the Utah High School Activities Association, passed away on Wednesday, just days after suffering a stroke while attending meetings in Southern Utah.

Cluff, 49, served as a UHSAA's associated director since 2015. He previously worked as the organization's Supervisor of Officials and at Dixie State University in a variety of roles over 13 years. In a statement provided early Thursday morning, his family remembered him as someone who "built a life centered on faith, family friendship and service to others.

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""My dad was intentional. Everything he did was with intention," said Kennedy "KP" Cluff, Jeff's daughter and family spokesperson.