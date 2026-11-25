Utah High School Activities Association associate director Jeff Cluff is on life support at St. George Hospital, according to his family.

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Utah High School Activities Association associate director Jeff Cluff is on life support at St. George Hospital, according to his family.

Those who know him say his impact can be felt across the state.

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"He's a very smart, analytical person who always approached his job with deep sincerity," said Providence Hall executive director Nathan Marshall. Through his career, he hasn't just guided those student-athletes across multiple sports, but has also taken on another challenging and often thankless task — helping with officiating.

"Jeff just had a knack for being able to deal with people," official and friend Jared Youngman said. "Very kind-hearted. He had a heart of gold.

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" "He always advocated for his officials and really spent a lot of time coaching them up, providing them a lot of resources, but he also, equally important, served in the capacity as an official," Marshall said. "He practiced the trade. " According to his GoFundMe page, he touched the lives of thousands of student athletes, coaches, officials and families across Utah. He has a wife and two children.

The GoFundMe is for medical bills and, possibly, funeral expenses.

"It's heavy today. It's very hard to grasp," Providence Hall athletic director Scott Fields said.

"Kind, caring person, and he always walked into the room, put his hand on your shoulder and asked how you were doing," Marshall said. Now people across the state are rallying around him and his family.

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"I don't know anybody else like Jeff Cluff," Youngman said. "The man that he is and who he is as a person. " To donate to his GoFundMe, CLICK HERE. Recent Southern Utah Stories