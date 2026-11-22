The unlikely parody/star vehicle UHF was a flop for 'Weird Al' Yankovic, but a gift for weird Oklahoman kids.

, the city got an unlikely anthem perfect for a goofy kid certain that his sleepy Southern upbringing was entirely disconnected from the larger pop-cultural world.

In the late ’80s, when “Weird Al” Yankovic’s first wave of fame was cresting, he earned his own oddball low-budget, which also served as an oddball low-budget star vehicle for a city chosen for its alluring cheapness. I wasn’t around for the filming and release of “Weird Al”‘s parody-driven flop, where he stars as the unassuming owner of a floundering TV station, but my parents were.

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This meant that, when it came out on DVD when I was 10 years old, in my final year of elementary school right outside Tulsa, it was a day-one purchase for my household—and a perfect storm for a kid whose first CD, concert, and band t-shirt were all Weird Al. Sorry, you’re telling me that Weird Al, patron saint of class clowns, lived in my flyover city for a full summer? My affection for the comedy therefore runs understandably deep.

Not only was this a formative film starring one of my childhood favorites, but it was immersed in the local flavor of my youth and hand-delivered to me by geeky parents whose copy ofUHF had shot at—half of the locations were used because they were on the verge of shutting down anyway in the wake of the mid-’80s oil bust. But among the burger joints, bowling alleys, used car lots, and derelict malls, the edges of a hangdog metropolis beckoned, just as inviting and unassuming as “Weird Al”‘s songs and his film debut’s “sure, whatever, roll the next sketch” script.

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I’d moved around a lot as a kid, and it never felt like any of the suburbs and smaller towns I’d lived in ever had much of a personality. To me,became Tulsa’s personality, whatever that meant: Kind of broke, not the most polished, but willing to take jokes about it in stride.

If you need proof, look no further than Rogers State University, whichThis gag and many more—the jingle for Spatula City, Gedde Watanabe’s pronunciation of “red snapper,” all things Conan The Librarian—are a second language I share with my parents, perhaps in part because of how dumb it all is. It’s something even “Weird Al” acknowledges in the deleted scenes on the DVD, where hethat the 20 minutes of jokes that didn’t make it were cut “because they suck.

” But the cherry-picking this leads to is just as natural with silly movies as it is with “Weird Al” albums: Snag your favorites, leave the rest, and find the people whose tastes align with your own. If your family happens to be going with you on this journey, it might make it all feel more like something worth cherishing.. It’s not like everyone I was buying Yu-Gi-Oh! packs with at QuikTrip was swapping references to.

None of us even knew what ultra high frequency TV was. But I can’t help feeling a swell of pride whenever I watch the film, just like I can’t suppress a bittersweet smile when I see someone online post a favorite quote. It’s a movie that feels like mine, one given to me as a childhood gift by my family—a localized indoctrination the way other kids might’ve gotten OU Sooner caps or Thunder jerseys.

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When a pre-Michael Richards crowdsurfs among erupting fireworks and raging monster trucks during the film’s climax, it was a feel-good ending seemingly designed for a fifth-grader who spent his nights memorizing all 11 minutes and 23 seconds of “Albuquerque. ” has felt like home, where I’ve recognized friends’ family members, old college buddies, and favorite professors popping up on its shaggy edges.

The latter may actually include people I’ve known and places I’ve visited as an adult, but my connection to the former is no less real. In its outdated references and fringe-set scenes, my hazy childhood memories find purchase. Your Tulsa might be something different, something with cowboy boots, but mine will always be wrapped up with “Weird Al” and Emo Philips slicing off his thumb.