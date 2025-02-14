UH Student Sexually Assaulted, Suspect Released Due to Insufficient Evidence, Now Charged

A University of Houston student was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by Eric Brown, who was initially released due to insufficient evidence. Brown now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

A University of Houston (UH) student was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by a 40-year-old man named Eric Brown . The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when the 21-year-old student was cleaning out her car. Brown approached her, asked for a pen, and then violently pushed her to the ground, assaulting her at knifepoint. He also stole her mail, $30 in cash, and fled the scene. The victim was able to flag down a UH police officer and provided a description of Brown.

About six hours later, UH officers spotted him in a parking garage wearing clothes matching the description given by the victim. Surveillance footage confirmed his presence at the scene. When officers attempted to detain him, Brown resisted arrest, leading to a physical altercation that resulted in one officer sustaining a hand injury. Police used a Taser to subdue Brown and took him into custody. The University of Houston said its police department sent its probable cause against Brown, including sexual assault, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer, to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. However, booking documents show prosecutors declined the resisting arrest and assault charges because, at that time, the DA’s office determined there was insufficient evidence. This led to Brown’s release just hours later. Five days after his release, the DA’s office accepted charges against Brown for two counts of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery. However, by then, Brown was no longer in custody, and law enforcement agencies are now working to locate him. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has not yet confirmed whether it initially received all necessary evidence from UH police regarding the sexual assault charge





