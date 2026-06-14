Ugly Apartment Makeover: Design Tips for Renters

A Tasty editorial head shares practical design tips for transforming outdated rental apartments with unappealing finishes into stylish living spaces. The advice, inspired by a popularBuzzFeed video, focuses on renter-friendly solutions for kitchens with oak cabinets, white appliances, and beige carpeting, emphasizing the use of artwork, plants, and unexpected textures to modernize the decor.

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If you've ever rented an"ugly apartment" — you know, the ones with questionable wall-to-wall carpeting, appliances that feel like they were manufactured in the Roman Empire, and finishes that disgust you to the soul level — you know how painful it can be to make it truly feel like home. Truth be told, successfully decorating a rental with less-than-ideal finishes can seem altogether impossible.

I know from personal experience living in, the capital of questionable apartments, that most home decor tips and strategies tend to focus on blank-slate spaces instead of the ones that feel like they're stuck in the 1900s. Although converting these spaces into aesthetically pleasing abodes can, which has now been viewed close to one million times, Tommy offers design tips for people with, as one commenter specifies,"ugly" apartments, featuring everything from '80s-core oak cabinets to white appliances and beige carpeting.

"I get it, not all apartments are cute," Tommy says in the video,"but there's always things you can do to improve. " These are some of the ugly-turned-stunning apartment tips that commenters most resonated with, along with a few that Tommy shared with BuzzFeed directly.renter-friendly! If your kitchen is shrouded in oak cabinets and outdated vinyl and boasts a white refrigerator , as Tommy says,"you may think there's no hope here, there's nothing I can do.

" However, there are actually numerous tricks and tips at your disposal for lightening things up, modernizing yourof decor. As Tommy says, you'll make it"more of a canvas" by incorporating objects you might not expect in a kitchen. Think of artwork, plants, unexpected textures, and interesting objects. Tommy's example even shows cabinets with the doors removed by simply unscrewing them, which reveals layers of color and visual intrigue.of your choosing.

It couldn't be more renter-friendly, either.

"Just switch it back to the old hardware before you move out," Tommy adds. "I recommend making sure you are getting a thick, gel backsplash," Tommy told BuzzFeed,"rather than one that is essentially just wallpaper with tile printed on it. " The former will hold up better over time and will also look deceptively close to real tile.

But before you go overboard with peel-and-stick everything, Tommy does caution viewers against peel-and-stick countertops and flooring, which are readily available and certainly popular.

"First off, they can be very difficult to install without any bubbles or imperfections, and secondly, they just don't hold up very well and can start looking beat up very quickly," he explained. "Unfortunate beige carpet," or really any unappealing wall-to-wall carpeting, is almost always the culprit when dealing with an"ugly" living room, but there are several easy fixes that don't involve anything that would risk your security deposit. put a rug over carpeting.

"It can make a big difference, especially if the carpet is bad," Tommy says. In order to add as much dimension as possible to your living space, he recommends using a rug that's texturally different than the carpet that's underneath it. It'll further define the space and help the eye become naturally drawn to the nicer-looking element of the two.

And since lighting can make all the difference in how we perceive a room, both in the quality of the fixturemore boob flush-mounts like this," Tommy points out in the video. He adds that it's not as difficult as it might seem; he's done it multiple times before.

And if it does seem too daunting or dangerous, it's usually easy and cost-effective to hire someone handy, like aBut importantly: Choose your fixtures wisely, and hang on to the old ones so you can swap them back on move-out day.

"For most hallways and living areas with standard ceiling lights, a flush-mount or semi-flush-mount will likely work best," Tommy told BuzzFeed. "If the light is going above a dining table, kitchen island, or bed, a chandelier, or hanging pendant can be a great option. "Beyond ceiling lights, it's important to layer and diversify the other lighting elements you have in your room.

In other words: Yes, you need light fixtures beyond your ceiling lights to give the room dimension and character. When asked if there's any particular combination of lamps and lights that can help to make a room feel more inviting, Tommy told BuzzFeed that there"aren't any hard or fast rules," just that therea combination.

"You always want to make sure you are layering in multiple sources of light," he added. , since"you can stick them anywhere and they make a huge difference.

" But your other light fixtures should be a combination of floor lights, table lamps, or other light sources for the most decorative touch. Older bathrooms tend to show their age really quickly, especially if you're dealing with a funky tile situation or plumbing fixtures that are downright appalling. Tommy shared several of his best tips with BuzzFeed for improving unsightly bathrooms, and I will be implementing every last one of these changes in my own, thank you very much!

Pay attention to the smaller details that might not change a space on their own, but can make a massive difference when paired with all the other small elements. Don't settle for the cheapest stuff just because your bathroom is"meh.

" Instead, invest in a great shower curtain, a high-quality bath mat, and even luxurious-feeling towels — plus afor dispensing soaps and skincare products can add a whole lot of luxury for a lot less money than you'd think. If you try any of these design hacks in your own home, let me know how it turns out! And if you're a renter, what are the most game-changing, renter-friendly upgrades you've made to your space? Tell me all about them in the comments below.





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