UGG’s Ballet Sneakers Are Dividing Our Shopping Team—Here’s Why I Love Them

The Quill Ballet Sneakers have divided the E! shopping team, but their cozy lining and easy styling won me over. Here’s how they fit and what to know before buying.

the cozy winter slipper meets sturdy sole meets delicate pointe shoe in the brand's signature colorways and raw suede edges. In other words... some people love it, and others hate it.

, with various team members swearing they're ugly and others who are absolutely obsessed with them. I'm in the latter camp. Let's face it, we don't usually go to UGG for their trendy pieces , we turn to them time and time again for the cozy & casual look, and that's exactly what this shoe provides.without socks.

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I'd recommend them with socks if you're walking a lot, and I even prefer the look of them with thick socks. But wearing them with bare feet is also an easy vibe. When it comes to sizing, I'm usually between sizes 8.5 and 9. The smaller size is for flats, heels, and everything I'd prefer to wear without socks. 9 is reserved for narrow shoes, boots, and low-profile sneakers that have a slimmer fit.

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For UGG's ballet sneakers,is the perfect neutral, with the same features as the classic shade, but with more subtle raw edges on the suede upper. The E! Insider Shop editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews, and use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think our readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.