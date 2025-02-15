UGG Introduces a New 'Sugarplum' Color to Its Ultra Mini and Classic Mini Boots

UGG has launched a fresh new color option, Sugarplum, for its popular Ultra Mini and Classic Mini boots. The muted purple hue is expected to be a hit with shoppers, and is available now for $150.

UGG has just introduced a captivating new color , Sugarplum , to its popular Ultra Mini and Classic Mini boot styles. This muted purple hue, slightly deeper than the recently released Bay Fog, is sure to become a coveted addition to any UGG collection. The brand has also quietly restocked its Bay Fog colorway in a range of existing popular styles, including the Classic Ultra Mini , which previously sold out in January.

Known for its swift sell-outs, both Sugarplum and Bay Fog colorways are anticipated to be in high demand. If you're eager to snag the Sugarplum shade, act quickly as restocks tend to disappear fast.UGG's new Sugarplum colorway is available for purchase at UGG's official website and select retailers for $150. The brand is known for its cozy and stylish footwear, and the addition of this trendy new color is sure to appeal to fashion-conscious individuals seeking a touch of sophistication and warmth. With its soft suede and plush lining, the UGG Ultra Mini and Classic Mini boots are renowned for their comfort and durability. They have become a staple in many wardrobes, offering a versatile and fashionable option for both casual and dressy occasions. The introduction of the Sugarplum colorway adds another layer of appeal to these already beloved boots, making them even more irresistible to shoppers.





njdotcom / 🏆 282. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UGG Ultra Mini Classic Mini Sugarplum New Color Boots Fashion Style Restock

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zenfone 12 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: one of these is not an UltraPreslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work.

Read more »

Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots on Sale for 30% OffUgg's Classic Mini Platform boots are currently on sale for 30% off, making them available for $118.99 in classic Chestnut color. Black is also available but in limited sizes. The article also highlights other deals on Ugg boots and Coach Outlet's new Cherry Collection.

Read more »

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t so ‘ultra’ anymoreThe Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great phone, but it doesn’t feel as special as it once did — and Galaxy AI is still a work in progress.

Read more »

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Can the new 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera beat the iPhone and Pixel?Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems.

Read more »

Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities.

Read more »

Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera: 50MP Ultra-Wide vs iPhoneThe new Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a 50MP ultra-wide camera alongside its existing 200MP main and telephoto lenses. Samsung claims improved image processing with reduced sharpening and more pleasing colors. But does this edge out the iPhone in real-world photography?

Read more »